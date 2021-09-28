Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We use football to inspire change’: Works on all-weather football pitch kick off in Rattray

By Anita Diouri
September 28 2021, 6.00am
Council Leader Murray Lyle, BRCFC Trustee Iain Waddell, Sandy Thomson, Assistant Manager Campbell Sands, and Stephen Bryant of Bryant Construction.

A Perthshire football club has kicked off plans to improve life in its community through participation in the game.

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club (BRCFC) plans to inspire change in locals’ mental and physical health through its work.

Blairgowrie and Rattray
Campbell Sands, Iain Waddell, Sandy Thomson, Stephen Bryant and Murray Lyle.

With funding from Perth and Kinross Council and the Gannochy Trust, work to create an all-weather 3G pitch has begun at Davie Park in Rattray.

Organisers hope it will encourage more people to have a kick about all year round.

And the first piece of turf was dug up on Monday by Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle as phase one of the renovations got underway.

What does this mean for the community?

On completion, new floodlighting and car parking improvements will be in place alongside the all-weather pitch.

Organisers say the facility will help form greater community spirit and cohesion as a social hub, bringing individuals and groups together.

BFCFC Trustee Sandy Thomson said: “I am very proud of what our small group of volunteers on the committee have been able to achieve in such a short period.

“Although the concept began in 2018, it has really been in the last six months that we all got our heads down and worked closely with officers of Perth and Kinross Council to get to this point.

Blairgowrie and Rattray
Campbell Sands, Iain Waddell, Sandy Thomson, Stephen Bryant and Murray Lyle.

“This has been a partnership between the council and the BRCFC that has proved that both public and private bodies can work together to bring about significant changes to a town’s facilities.

“Our vision is to improve the quality of life and outlook for all residents within the Blairgowrie and Rattray community through participation in football and physical activity.

“We also use football to inspire change with mental health football, walking football, fun fit families, fun physical fitness for females only, and physical literacy for young people.”

He added: “Football and other sports struggle to remain active during the winter months as there is no suitable facilities nearby.

“Having to travel to Dundee and Perth adds costs and reliance on transport, creating barriers to members’ participation, adding to the club’s carbon footprint.”

‘Drive and commitment’

Councillor Murray Lyle praised the team for their efforts to support the community.

“Perth and Kinross Council has been delighted to be able to work with Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club to deliver this all-weather pitch,” he said.

“It is a great example of the PK Offer in action, where the council works with local organisations to deliver what their communities need.

“What is even more remarkable is this project has been driven through during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The start of work today is testament to the drive and commitment of Sandy Thomson at BRCFC and everyone else who has helped get the project off the ground.”

