Liam Craig: Breaking St Johnstone record will be ‘special’ but Murray Davidson could yet pass him

Posting a club record for appearances will be a “special” achievement for St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig.

But he won’t be getting too comfortable at the top.

Craig equalled Steven Anderson’s 441 total in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Hibs and, if selected, he’ll break new ground against Dundee at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The 34-year-old double winner has one of his current team-mates, Murray Davidson, breathing down his neck on 385 and counting.

So how the 1-2-3 eventually settles has yet to be determined.

Legend of the game 💙 congrats partner 👏🏻⚽️ https://t.co/njYI05Hx3b — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) September 26, 2021

“Had it not been for the pandemic I could have done it a while ago but the closer it gets the more you do start to think about it,” said Craig, whose Saints career was interrupted by a spell with Hibs.

“It will be something special for me personally.

“But as I’ve always said, I’ve been lucky to be in some great teams and play with great players.

“Ando has been a massive part of that. So was Alan Main, who I overtook to get into second.

“There are a couple of players here just now who could go past me – Muzz being one of them.

“I’ll look forward to maybe holding that top spot for a couple of months!”