Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Liam Craig: Breaking St Johnstone record will be ‘special’ but Murray Davidson could yet pass him

By Eric Nicolson
September 28 2021, 6.00am
Murray Davidson and Liam Craig.
Murray Davidson and Liam Craig.

Posting a club record for appearances will be a “special” achievement for St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig.

But he won’t be getting too comfortable at the top.

Craig equalled Steven Anderson’s 441 total in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Hibs and, if selected, he’ll break new ground against Dundee at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The 34-year-old double winner has one of his current team-mates, Murray Davidson, breathing down his neck on 385 and counting.

So how the 1-2-3 eventually settles has yet to be determined.

“Had it not been for the pandemic I could have done it a while ago but the closer it gets the more you do start to think about it,” said Craig, whose Saints career was interrupted by a spell with Hibs.

“It will be something special for me personally.

“But as I’ve always said, I’ve been lucky to be in some great teams and play with great players.

“Ando has been a massive part of that. So was Alan Main, who I overtook to get into second.

“There are a couple of players here just now who could go past me – Muzz being one of them.

“I’ll look forward to maybe holding that top spot for a couple of months!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]