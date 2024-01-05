Dundee man threatened to murder police after Perth railway rammy

A Dundee man who threatened to mount a “personal vendetta” against police officers and their families after he was ejected from a train at Perth railway station has been jailed.

Bradley Forsyth was arrested after cops were scrambled to a disturbance onboard a late night local service.

The 32-year-old became agitated when officers questioned his girlfriend about an outstanding warrant.

But he became really angry after he was bundled into the back of the police van and driven to Dundee Police Station.

Forsyth, who has a history of dangerous driving convictions, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on March 19 2022.

Personal vendetta

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “Police were asked to attend at Perth railway station following a disturbance onboard a train there.

“Officers boarded the train, where staff asked them to remove both the accused and his partner.

“Whilst outside, the accused became increasingly verbally abusive.”

The prosecutor said: “He began shouting, swearing and making threats to the police officers, while they were tending to his partner.

“Eventually, the accused was arrested and placed in the back of a marked police van.”

Mr Craib said that Forsyth’s behaviour escalated while the vehicle was en route to Dundee police station.

Forsyth told cops from the cage in the back of the van: “You better hope I don’t get through this, because I will murder you.”

He added: “I’m going to start a personal vendetta against you and your whole family.”

Forsyth was also heard to say: “I’ll slash your forehead right off of you.”

Apologetic

The court heard that Forsyth, of Pentland Crescent, is already serving a custodial sentence and is not due out until the end of March.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, asked the sheriff to impose a sentence that would not impact on his client’s release date.

“Mr Forsyth has asked me to apologise profusely to the officers involved,” he said.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour on this occasion.”

Mr Laverty said: “He made these threats while he was in the cage at the back of the police van.

“But this behaviour did not continue to the charge bar.

“They were very much empty threats.”

Forsyth was unaware that – at the time of the incident – there was an arrest warrant out for his girlfriend.

“He accepts now that police used reasonable force to arrest her,” said Mr Laverty.

“But it appeared to Mr Forsyth that they were being over zealous to quell her behaviour.

“He became agitated and was disagreeable with police.”

Mr Laverty said alcohol misuse was at the root of his client’s offending.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Forsyth: “This was very unpleasant language and very unpleasant behaviour.

“But I take account of the events that led up to this incident.”

Forsyth was handed a three month concurrent sentence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.