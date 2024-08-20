Perth city centre building to be demolished and replaced with 38 new flats

A disused Perth city centre building is set to be demolished to make way for 38 new flats.

Culross and Hillcrest’s plan to flatten the former Farquhar Print building on St Andrews Street for the new block of flats has been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

The block will consist of one and two-bedroom flats over four floors.

A previous plan by Yeoman Mcallister Architects for 39 flats on the site was approved in 2018.

However, work never commenced.

Green light for 38 flats in Perth city centre

According to planning papers, the building will have a “contemporary” and “modest” appearance and “good quality material”.

It is also hoped the scheme will provide an “attractive” place to live and deliver a “safe, secure and harmonious environment for all inhabitants”.

Accessible flats are also included.

To the rear of the property there will be 18 parking spaces – two of which will be accessible.

The design statement from JM Architects says: “The scale and massing of the proposal is appropriate to the residential setting of the site’s immediate context.

“The majority of adjacent buildings are three and four-storey, pitched roof residential dwellings.

“It is intended that the development will have a contemporary, modest appearance appropriate to its use and residential context.”

Elsewhere in Perth, a plan was approved for 72 flats beside the former Hillside Hospital by Dundee Road.

The former hospital, which closed in 1997, was demolished in 2007.