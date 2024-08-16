Craig Levein on hunt for goalie coach again as St Johnstone boss gives Fran Franczak loan update

St Johnstone are on the lookout for a third goalkeeper coach in less than two months.

Craig Hinchliffe’s pre-season departure to Aberdeen created a vacancy at McDiarmid Park, which was filled by Ryan Esson.

But the former Dons and Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalie has now been appointed as Strathspey Thistle’s new manager.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, said: “Ryan has been offered a really good opportunity at Strathspey and he stays up in Inverness.

“He’s been travelling a lot.

“He goes with our best wishes.

“I’ve not got anybody lined up. We’ll try to sort something out as soon as possible.”

Imminent loans

Meanwhile, Levein is close to crystallizing his plans for sending several fringe players on loan.

Fran Franczak, though, may find himself staying at McDiarmid.

“I’m putting together the list of who needs to go out on loan,” said Levein.

“We’ll see how that goes and then hopefully we’ll bring in another couple.

“Fran will be part of that conversation.

“There are ones I know will be going out because they’re not quite ready to help us.

“But Fran has proved that he is ready.

“He might fall between two stools – but if he plays 15 to 20 games that will be a good season for him.”

Aaron Essel misses Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Rangers through suspension, while David Keltjens and Andre Raymond are both injury doubts.

“We know we have to be at our best to beat Rangers,” said Levein.

“I don’t know what our best looks like yet with this squad.

“That’s one of the exciting things about this season.”