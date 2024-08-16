Craig Levein on hunt for goalie coach again as St Johnstone boss gives Fran Franczak loan update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein on hunt for goalie coach again as St Johnstone boss gives Fran Franczak loan update

The Perth boss could have three players missing for Saturday's clash with Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone need to replace Ryan Esson, while Fran Franczak may not go out on loan.
St Johnstone need to replace Ryan Esson, while Fran Franczak may not go out on loan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are on the lookout for a third goalkeeper coach in less than two months.

Craig Hinchliffe’s pre-season departure to Aberdeen created a vacancy at McDiarmid Park, which was filled by Ryan Esson.

But the former Dons and Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalie has now been appointed as Strathspey Thistle’s new manager.

Perth boss, Craig Levein, said: “Ryan has been offered a really good opportunity at Strathspey and he stays up in Inverness.

“He’s been travelling a lot.

“He goes with our best wishes.

“I’ve not got anybody lined up. We’ll try to sort something out as soon as possible.”

Imminent loans

Meanwhile, Levein is close to crystallizing his plans for sending several fringe players on loan.

Fran Franczak, though, may find himself staying at McDiarmid.

“I’m putting together the list of who needs to go out on loan,” said Levein.

“We’ll see how that goes and then hopefully we’ll bring in another couple.

“Fran will be part of that conversation.

Young St Johnstone midfielder, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone midfielder, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

“There are ones I know will be going out because they’re not quite ready to help us.

“But Fran has proved that he is ready.

“He might fall between two stools – but if he plays 15 to 20 games that will be a good season for him.”

Aaron Essel misses Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Rangers through suspension, while David Keltjens and Andre Raymond are both injury doubts.

“We know we have to be at our best to beat Rangers,” said Levein.

“I don’t know what our best looks like yet with this squad.

“That’s one of the exciting things about this season.”

