Young St Johnstone star knocks back Rangers and Celtic as Arsenal maintain strong interest

The Scotland youth international has been spending time at the Gunners' academy.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone have fought off fierce competition from Rangers and Celtic to keep rising star, Callan Hamill, at McDiarmid Park.

The 15-year-old defender has agreed to stay with the Perth club for a further year, rather than make the switch to Glasgow, Courier Sport understands.

Hamill – who can play at right-back, centre-half and in midfield – has spent time at Arsenal’s academy over the summer and has several other big English Premier League clubs keen to snap him up when he turns 16.

Arsenal under-18 coach, Jack Wilshere.
Arsenal under-18 coach, Jack Wilshere. Image: Shutterstock.

He impressed the coaching staff in London – under-18 head coach, Jack Wilshere, among them – and will be allowed to link-up with the Gunners over the course of the season if, as expected, they maintain their interest in the Scotland youth international.

It has been a good couple of months for the Saints academy, with highly-rated young striker, Brodie Dair, signing his first pro deal despite strong interest on both sides of the border.

Hamill and Dair shone in Friday night’s 3-0 victory against Dunfermline for the under-18s.

