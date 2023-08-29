Dundee shop could shut as staff terrorised by crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee shop could shut as staff terrorised by crime

Bosses at Greens in Stobswell say four workers have quit their jobs in recent days due to persistent assaults and shoplifting.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Staff outside the Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell
Kate Ballantine, Bhwmika Goswami and Stuart Ballantine outside the Greens store in Stobswell, Dundee - while police investigate an overnight break-in. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A convenience store chain could shut its Dundee shop as fed-up staff are being terrorised by crime.

Workers have been left injured – some requiring hospital treatment – during anti-social behaviour at the Greens store in Stobswell.

In the most recent incident, the shop was broken into on Tuesday morning.

Employees are also facing persistent shoplifting and assaults.

It is claimed the issues have already led to four workers quitting in recent days.

Now managers say they are considering closing the store – less than a year after it took on the Albert Street premises from Co-op.

‘We cannot sustain this level of theft’

Stuart Ballantine, senior manager with Greens, says the situation is out of control.

He told The Courier: “Our priority has to be staff safety and our staff definitely don’t feel safe working here.

“Staff have sustained cuts and bruises, requiring hospital treatment, after stopping people they believe may have stolen goods.

“Our staff have been punched and kicked and had bottles thrown at them – that is absolutely not acceptable.

“Greens have also invested a lot in this store but we are losing about £1,000-£2,000 worth of products a week – we cannot sustain that level of theft.”

Series of incidents at Greens of Dundee Stobswell store

Recent incidents at the store include:

  • Thursday August 24 – shoplifting – a 37-year-old man has been charged
  • Thursday August 24 – two assaults and shoplifting – police say inquiries are continuing
  • Tuesday August 29 – break-in – a man, 33, and a boy, 17, have been charged and are due in court on Wednesday
Damage caused after a break-in at Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell
Damage at the shop after Tuesday’s break-in. Image: Greens

Michael Fowler, deputy manager at the Stobswell store, says he was hurt after a can of Irn-Bru was thrown at his head during one incident.

He said: “We have CCTV, panic buttons and new state-of-the-art technology to alert us to potential thefts but we are still struggling to keep on top of the level of shoplifting we are having to cope with.

“We are now permanently closing one of the entrances to the store so we can focus on watching the main entrance, but it may still not be enough.”

Police outside the Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell after a break-in
Police at Greens on Tuesday after the break-in. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A closed entrance to the Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell due to crime and anti-social behaviour
One of the shop’s entrances has been closed permanently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bosses at Greens, which runs several other shops across Scotland, say they need more support from police to tackle the problems.

Stuart added: “When we hit our panic buttons it takes police around 20 minutes to get here.

“We regularly contact the police but they sometimes don’t even come.

“Something needs to be done – and even when offenders are caught and get taken to court, they never seem to face any kind of punishment or repercussions.”

‘Utterly appalling’ incidents at Greens of Dundee in Stobswell

Greens bosses have raised the issues with Maurice Golden, Scottish Conservatives MSP for North East Scotland.

He said: “The experiences set out by those working in this store are utterly appalling.

“Businesses don’t contemplate closing for no reason, so I hope the severity of the situation finally gets taken seriously.

A bag of goods one shoplifter attempted to steal from Greens of Dundee store in Stobswell
A bag of products a shoplifter tried to steal on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The current situation is dangerous for staff and other customers, and simply can’t go on any longer.

“We need a justice system that brings these aggressive criminals to account, showing them and others that behaviour like this won’t be tolerated.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and local community officers will continue to engage with shop staff.

“Anyone who wishes to provide any information regarding crimes being committed in the shop should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Conversation