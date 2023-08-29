Dundee shop could shut as staff terrorised by crime

A convenience store chain could shut its Dundee shop as fed-up staff are being terrorised by crime.

Workers have been left injured – some requiring hospital treatment – during anti-social behaviour at the Greens store in Stobswell.

In the most recent incident, the shop was broken into on Tuesday morning.

Employees are also facing persistent shoplifting and assaults.

It is claimed the issues have already led to four workers quitting in recent days.

Now managers say they are considering closing the store – less than a year after it took on the Albert Street premises from Co-op.

‘We cannot sustain this level of theft’

Stuart Ballantine, senior manager with Greens, says the situation is out of control.

He told The Courier: “Our priority has to be staff safety and our staff definitely don’t feel safe working here.

“Staff have sustained cuts and bruises, requiring hospital treatment, after stopping people they believe may have stolen goods.

“Our staff have been punched and kicked and had bottles thrown at them – that is absolutely not acceptable.

“Greens have also invested a lot in this store but we are losing about £1,000-£2,000 worth of products a week – we cannot sustain that level of theft.”

Series of incidents at Greens of Dundee Stobswell store

Recent incidents at the store include:

Thursday August 24 – shoplifting – a 37-year-old man has been charged

Thursday August 24 – two assaults and shoplifting – police say inquiries are continuing

Tuesday August 29 – break-in – a man, 33, and a boy, 17, have been charged and are due in court on Wednesday

Michael Fowler, deputy manager at the Stobswell store, says he was hurt after a can of Irn-Bru was thrown at his head during one incident.

He said: “We have CCTV, panic buttons and new state-of-the-art technology to alert us to potential thefts but we are still struggling to keep on top of the level of shoplifting we are having to cope with.

“We are now permanently closing one of the entrances to the store so we can focus on watching the main entrance, but it may still not be enough.”

Bosses at Greens, which runs several other shops across Scotland, say they need more support from police to tackle the problems.

Stuart added: “When we hit our panic buttons it takes police around 20 minutes to get here.

“We regularly contact the police but they sometimes don’t even come.

“Something needs to be done – and even when offenders are caught and get taken to court, they never seem to face any kind of punishment or repercussions.”

‘Utterly appalling’ incidents at Greens of Dundee in Stobswell

Greens bosses have raised the issues with Maurice Golden, Scottish Conservatives MSP for North East Scotland.

He said: “The experiences set out by those working in this store are utterly appalling.

“Businesses don’t contemplate closing for no reason, so I hope the severity of the situation finally gets taken seriously.

“The current situation is dangerous for staff and other customers, and simply can’t go on any longer.

“We need a justice system that brings these aggressive criminals to account, showing them and others that behaviour like this won’t be tolerated.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and local community officers will continue to engage with shop staff.

“Anyone who wishes to provide any information regarding crimes being committed in the shop should contact Police Scotland on 101.”