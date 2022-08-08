Greens of Dundee store to replace Co-op in Stobswell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Convenience store chain Greens will replace the Co-op in Dundee’s Stobswell area next month.

The Co-op on Albert Street will close on September 3 with the unit reopening under new ownership shortly after.

Fife-based Greens Retail, which operates other local stores in Kirriemuir, Kirkcaldy, and Ellon, has been looking to re-open in the city for a number of years.

Greens returns to Dundee

It previously opened a shop in the former Nisa store on Perth Road in 2017 but this closed after 18 months when the landlords agreed a lease with Sainsbury’s.

Previously Eros Retail, the firm rebranded as Greens Retail earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Greens Retail said: “We’re proud to announce that the Co-op on Albert Street will become Greens of Dundee later in September.

“The store will close as Co-op on Saturday September 3.

“We look forward to working with and getting involved with our local customers and local suppliers.”

The Co-op say all staff will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new operator if they wish.

Stobswell Co-op closure

A spokesperson said: “Only after careful consideration has Co-op taken the decision to sell its store on Albert Street.

“The decision is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, who have been informed.

“The priority has been to support colleagues and safeguard local jobs and, colleagues will transfer to the new operator.

“We would like to thank the community for its support of the store over the years, and let them know that Nisa independent retailers also have access to Co-op’s award-winning and ethically sourced product range, so shoppers will still be able to buy many of their Co-op favourites at the store.”

Fresh produce promised

Greens, which is based in Markinch and owned by Amir and Harris Aslam and Raza Rehman, says it will link up with local bakery Fisher and Donaldson, offer coffee to go as well fresh produce sourced locally.

The store would be the 12th Greens branch in Scotland.

The company was involved in a spat with Dundee City Council two years ago when the owners say they were forced to pull out of a planned opening at Dundee Railway Station.

They said the council had shown a “lack of engagement” on its plans over a period of three years.

The council, however, said the firm failed a financial due diligence check on prospective tenants.

The station unit remains empty but supermarket giant Tesco is reportedly weighing up a move to take it over.