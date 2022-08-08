Greens of Dundee store to replace Co-op in Stobswell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greens of Dundee store to replace Co-op in Stobswell

By Jake Keith
August 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 8 2022, 3.11pm
The Co-op on Albert Street.
Convenience store chain Greens will replace the Co-op in Dundee’s Stobswell area next month.

The Co-op on Albert Street will close on September 3 with the unit reopening under new ownership shortly after.

Fife-based Greens Retail, which operates other local stores in Kirriemuir, Kirkcaldy, and Ellon, has been looking to re-open in the city for a number of years.

Greens returns to Dundee

It previously opened a shop in the former Nisa store on Perth Road in 2017 but this closed after 18 months when the landlords agreed a lease with Sainsbury’s.

Previously Eros Retail, the firm rebranded as Greens Retail earlier this year.

The former Nisa/Greens of Dundee store.

A spokesperson for Greens Retail said: “We’re proud to announce that the Co-op on Albert Street will become Greens of Dundee later in September.

“The store will close as Co-op on Saturday September 3.

“We look forward to working with and getting involved with our local customers and local suppliers.”

The Co-op say all staff will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new operator if they wish.

Stobswell Co-op closure

A spokesperson said: “Only after careful consideration has Co-op taken the decision to sell its store on Albert Street.

“The decision is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, who have been informed.

“The priority has been to support colleagues and safeguard local jobs and, colleagues will transfer to the new operator.

“We would like to thank the community for its support of the store over the years, and let them know that Nisa independent retailers also have access to Co-op’s award-winning and ethically sourced product range, so shoppers will still be able to buy many of their Co-op favourites at the store.”

Fresh produce promised

Greens, which is based in Markinch and owned by Amir and Harris Aslam and Raza Rehman, says it will link up with local bakery Fisher and Donaldson, offer coffee to go as well fresh produce sourced locally.

The store would be the 12th Greens branch in Scotland.

The company was involved in a spat with Dundee City Council two years ago when the owners say they were forced to pull out of a planned opening at Dundee Railway Station.

Dundee Railway Station.

They said the council had shown a “lack of engagement” on its plans over a period of three years.

The council, however, said the firm failed a financial due diligence check on prospective tenants.

The station unit remains empty but supermarket giant Tesco is reportedly weighing up a move to take it over.

