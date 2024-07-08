LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray – but Ross County hold cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray – but Ross County hold cards

The Staggies striker is wanted by two of his old clubs this summer.

Simon Murray is wanted by Dundee and Hibs this summer. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

The transfer window is open, so Simon Murray is being linked with a move back to his home city of Dundee.

It has happened so many times, it’s not even a surprise anymore.

This time it’s the Dark Blues who, along with Hibs, want to land the 32-year-old striker.

His form for Ross County last season is the reason; he was superb for the Staggies, notching 23 goals in 46 appearances, or the equivalent of goal every other game.

And he managed it while County spent the campaign battling against the drop.

It’s no wonder Simon’s a wanted man this summer.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring in Ross County’s Premiership play-off final. Image: PA

But that’s not to say a move away from Dingwall is inevitable.

County, under a forward-thinking young manager in Don Cowie, have him contracted for another year.

Simon might decide he’s got the stomach for another go in the Highlands, especially if he likes the sound of Cowie’s plans.

There’s every chance Murray kicks off the Premiership campaign with Ross County and sees it through until next summer.

On the other hand, if he decides he wants to leave – and if County feel they’ve got a shot at replacing him with the money he’d earn them – that’s when things could get interesting.

Dundee and Hibs have both had bids knocked back.

I can see why Ross County have done that. They’ll want to create a bidding war if they can.

Simon Murray (in red) celebrates with Dundee fans after scoring for the Dark Blues against Ross County in 2018. Image: SNS

23-goal-a-season strikers don’t grow on trees after all.

But if Dundee boss Tony Docherty can manage to sweet talk a few extra pounds out of John Nelms and Tim Keyes – and if the idea of coming back to his home city appeals to Murray – the Dark Blues might just seal the transfer deal of their summer.

What will they get for their money? Goals is what they’ll hope for.

And on last season’s evidence they’ve got a great chance of that. It’s why Dundee United were linked with him in January.

But even if things suddenly go cold on the finishing front, Simon is a player who will always give you absolutely everything he’s got.

Put it all together and you can see exactly why Dundee and Hibs are interested in him.

But as it stands, County hold the cards and we’ll have to wait and see how they play them.

Conversation