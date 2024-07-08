LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray – but Ross County hold cards

The transfer window is open, so Simon Murray is being linked with a move back to his home city of Dundee.

It has happened so many times, it’s not even a surprise anymore.

This time it’s the Dark Blues who, along with Hibs, want to land the 32-year-old striker.

His form for Ross County last season is the reason; he was superb for the Staggies, notching 23 goals in 46 appearances, or the equivalent of goal every other game.

And he managed it while County spent the campaign battling against the drop.

It’s no wonder Simon’s a wanted man this summer.

But that’s not to say a move away from Dingwall is inevitable.

County, under a forward-thinking young manager in Don Cowie, have him contracted for another year.

Simon might decide he’s got the stomach for another go in the Highlands, especially if he likes the sound of Cowie’s plans.

There’s every chance Murray kicks off the Premiership campaign with Ross County and sees it through until next summer.

On the other hand, if he decides he wants to leave – and if County feel they’ve got a shot at replacing him with the money he’d earn them – that’s when things could get interesting.

Dundee and Hibs have both had bids knocked back.

I can see why Ross County have done that. They’ll want to create a bidding war if they can.

23-goal-a-season strikers don’t grow on trees after all.

But if Dundee boss Tony Docherty can manage to sweet talk a few extra pounds out of John Nelms and Tim Keyes – and if the idea of coming back to his home city appeals to Murray – the Dark Blues might just seal the transfer deal of their summer.

What will they get for their money? Goals is what they’ll hope for.

And on last season’s evidence they’ve got a great chance of that. It’s why Dundee United were linked with him in January.

But even if things suddenly go cold on the finishing front, Simon is a player who will always give you absolutely everything he’s got.

Put it all together and you can see exactly why Dundee and Hibs are interested in him.

But as it stands, County hold the cards and we’ll have to wait and see how they play them.