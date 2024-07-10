Simon Murray to Dundee confirmation expected soon as Dee agree ‘six-figure’ fee with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Murray to Dundee confirmation expected soon as Dee agree ‘six-figure’ fee with Ross County

Murray is set to be unveiled as a Dundee player within hours.

By Sean Hamilton
Simon Murray will rejoin Dundee this season. Image: SNS
Simon Murray will rejoin Dundee this season. Image: SNS

Dundee are set to sign Simon Murray from Ross County – and he is on course to be unveiled as a Dark Blues player on Wednesday.

Murray’s 23 goals for the Staggies last season made him a wanted man this summer, with the Dee facing competition from Hibs for his signature.

But the 32-year-old striker has opted to return to his home city for a second stint at Dens Park.

Simon Murray’s goals kept Ross County in the Premiership last season. Image: SNS

A six-figure fee has been agreed between the clubs for Murray, who had a year remaining on his contract in Dingwall.

The Staggies had hoped to hang onto their talismanic hit man, but it is understood his personal circumstances led to him requesting to be allowed to leave and County reluctantly agreed.

Courier Sport understands Murray’s move will be confirmed today

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being 'Derry Vieira' and looking forward to…
3
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty names Dundee stars sparking welcome selection headache as he discusses goalkeeper…
Simon Murray is wanted by Dundee and Hibs this summer. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray - but Ross County hold…
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict…
Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
10 best fan pictures as Dundee supporters cheer on Dark Blues in Poland
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals 3 desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails…
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Lech Poznan clash - how did new signings and…
Dundee v Banik Ostrava
Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE
Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'I'd play anywhere for Dundee' as he bids for first-team…

Conversation