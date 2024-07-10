Simon Murray to Dundee confirmation expected soon as Dee agree ‘six-figure’ fee with Ross County

Dundee are set to sign Simon Murray from Ross County – and he is on course to be unveiled as a Dark Blues player on Wednesday.

Murray’s 23 goals for the Staggies last season made him a wanted man this summer, with the Dee facing competition from Hibs for his signature.

But the 32-year-old striker has opted to return to his home city for a second stint at Dens Park.

A six-figure fee has been agreed between the clubs for Murray, who had a year remaining on his contract in Dingwall.

The Staggies had hoped to hang onto their talismanic hit man, but it is understood his personal circumstances led to him requesting to be allowed to leave and County reluctantly agreed.

Courier Sport understands Murray’s move will be confirmed today