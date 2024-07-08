St Andrews restaurant launches new seafood shack concept menu

A St Andrews restaurant has launched a new seafood shack concept menu.

Former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant Dean Banks is behind the new dishes at Dune – taking inspiration from the shacks selling seafood along Scotland’s coastline.

Items featured on the menu include lobster or crab crumpets, cod and chips and baked scallops.

The menu will also include specials that will change daily based on the catch of the day.

Existing dishes like the octopus hot dog and caviar on waffles remain on the menu.

Dean said: “We’re thrilled to announce this new concept for Dune that will allow our love of seafood to shine.

“We are giving guests an opportunity to enjoy the taste of the coast’s beautiful surroundings using the very best produce that Scotland has to offer.”

The Courier visited Dune in December to give Dean’s quirky menu options a try.