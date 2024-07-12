St Johnstone star striker Adama Sidibeh back in training after Swansea bid was rejected

St Johnstone star striker, Adama Sidibeh, is back in training at McDiarmid Park.

The centre-forward was given over a week off by manager Craig Levein after he showed signs of emotional fatigue during the Perth side’s pre-season trip to the north of the country.

Having only become a full-time footballer in February, Sidibeh score five goals for Saints in the last eight games of the Premiership campaign and was then called up to play for his country.

He featured twice for The Gambia, finding the back of the net on his debut.

While he was away, Saints have rejected a bid from Swansea City and new owner, Adam Webb, has made it clear he believes Sidibeh is going nowhere in this transfer window.

‘A fighter’

“Adama is a dynamic, fantastic player who is someone our supporters want to get behind and follow,” said the American lawyer.

“What I love about him is he gives 100% at all times on the pitch – he has collapsed on the pitch because he’s given so much.

“He’s a fighter so if you want that you’re going to have to pay for that.

“There’s been no change on that.

“We won’t be allowing players to go if we can help it.

“It’s a balancing act. What’s the worth to this club – more wins, more goals?

“In the case of Adama, it’s worth a lot. Not only does he have skill. He has got heart of a lion.

“He’s a special player and we would need a very substantial compensation to justify letting him go.

“I believe we will keep Adama. I believe he will have a tremendous season.

“And I believe there will be other opportunities for those who see him as a star like we do.”

Meanwhile, a trio of injured players are also back in training – Sven Sprangler, Jack Sanders and Cammy MacPherson.

Saints begin their Premier Sports Cup group campaign at Brechin City on Saturday.