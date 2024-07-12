St Johnstone star striker Adama Sidibeh back in training after Swansea bid was rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star striker Adama Sidibeh back in training after Swansea bid was rejected

The Gambia international could return for Saints at Brechin this weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh (left) with new signing, Aaron Essel.
Adama Sidibeh (left) with new signing, Aaron Essel. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone star striker, Adama Sidibeh, is back in training at McDiarmid Park.

The centre-forward was given over a week off by manager Craig Levein after he showed signs of emotional fatigue during the Perth side’s pre-season trip to the north of the country.

Having only become a full-time footballer in February, Sidibeh score five goals for Saints in the last eight games of the Premiership campaign and was then called up to play for his country.

He featured twice for The Gambia, finding the back of the net on his debut.

While he was away, Saints have rejected a bid from Swansea City and new owner, Adam Webb, has made it clear he believes Sidibeh is going nowhere in this transfer window.

‘A fighter’

“Adama is a dynamic, fantastic player who is someone our supporters want to get behind and follow,” said the American lawyer.

“What I love about him is he gives 100% at all times on the pitch – he has collapsed on the pitch because he’s given so much.

“He’s a fighter so if you want that you’re going to have to pay for that.

“There’s been no change on that.

“We won’t be allowing players to go if we can help it.

“It’s a balancing act. What’s the worth to this club – more wins, more goals?

St Johnstone star, Adama Sdibeh.
St Johnstone star, Adama Sdibeh. Image: SNS.

“In the case of Adama, it’s worth a lot. Not only does he have skill. He has got heart of a lion.

“He’s a special player and we would need a very substantial compensation to justify letting him go.

“I believe we will keep Adama. I believe he will have a tremendous season.

“And I believe there will be other opportunities for those who see him as a star like we do.”

Meanwhile, a trio of injured players are also back in training – Sven Sprangler, Jack Sanders and Cammy MacPherson.

Saints begin their Premier Sports Cup group campaign at Brechin City on Saturday.

