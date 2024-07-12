Friockheim Health Centre to be put up for sale two years after closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friockheim Health Centre to be put up for sale two years after closure

Thousands of local patients were transferred to other local practices after a two-year search failed to find a replacement GP to secure Friockheim health centre's survival.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Friockheim Health Centre is set to be put on sale two years after its closure.

The former health centre closed its doors for good at the end of May 2022.

Its closure came after the centre’s last GP terminated their contract to run the facility and a two-year quest to find replacement doctors was unsuccessful.

Now, NHS Tayside have confirmed the building will be put on the market after chiefs deemed it surpluses to requirements.

And it’s hoped the move will allow the health board to funnel the money that would’ve been spent on the building’s upkeep back into care services.

Friockheim Health Centre to be sold off

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Tayside NHS Board declared Friockheim Health Centre surplus to requirement at its meeting in June.

“The property will now be prepared for sale on the open market. The property previously accommodated a GP practice which closed in May 2022.

“NHS Tayside has an extensive property footprint with many old buildings that no longer provide a suitable environment in which to care for our patients.

Friockheim Health Centre made surplus to requirement. Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“By reducing the property footprint in Tayside and the associated running and maintenance costs, we can release funds to be invested into frontline clinical and care services.”

Friockheim was a popular centre with a patient list of around 3,500.

And just a few months after its closure, the findings of a national survey were released  which saw Friockheim ranked the top GP surgery in Angus for patient satisfaction.

Patients transferred to other surgeries in Arbroath and Forfar in the wake of the closure.

Annat Bank Practice

This week it was also revealed a Montrose GP practice with nearly 6,000 patients is set to close.

Annat Bank Practice at Links Health Centre on Frank Wood Way will shut at the end of November.

Montrose GP practice to close
Annat Bank Practice.in Montrose is to close. Image: Google Street View

The practice says it has been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now working with Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to find patients an alternative GP surgery.

