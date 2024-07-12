Dunfermline fans react as Pars launch new away kit for 2024/25: ‘That’s a thing of beauty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline fans react as Pars launch new away kit for 2024/25: ‘That’s a thing of beauty’

The Fifers latest outfit has gone on sale ahead of Premier Sports Cup opener against The Spartans.

By Iain Collin
Kane Ritchie-Hosler models Dunfermline Athletic's new away kit.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler models Dunfermline's new away kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline fans have hailed the club’s newly-launched away kit for the coming season.

The change strip has gone on sale to popular acclaim and high demand after being unveiled on Thursday evening.

Club officials reported huge numbers queuing at the club shop at East End Park on Friday morning to be their first to wear the new colours.

Meanwhile, the club’s official website struggled to cope with the overwhelming demand, with punters unable to get on to the page.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler wears Dunfermline’s new away kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
A close up of Dunfermline Athletic FC's new black and gold away kit.
Dunfermline’s new away kit features a black and gold club badge. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Pars have reimagined one of the most loved tops from the past for 2024/25.

Taking inspiration from the third kit from season 1998/99, the all black get-up has gold trim with the sleeve detail that cleverly gives a nod to the collar design from 26 years ago.

It was an instant hit online and Fifers officials are expecting the replicas will prove very popular with supporters young and old.

Fans certainly greeted the new garb positively on social media.

Reaction

Stefanovic said: “Take. My. Money,” whilst Lee Dowie said simply: “Sensational.”

Thatguycalledross called the kit ‘an absolute peach’ and Stuart Scott added: “That’s a thing of beauty.”

Jamie Noble beamed: “Pars winning the best kit in the country” and The Messiah admitted: “This is absolutely stunning tbf.”

Meanwhile, when asked by the club to describe the strip in one word, Delirious Nomad said: “Throwbacktaeaclassic.”

Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo sports the club's popular new away kit.
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo sports the club’s popular new away kit. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline’s new away strip is inspired by the third kit from season 1998/99. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
The Dunfermline Athletic F.C. away kit for 2024/25.
Dunfermline have launched their away kit for 2024/25. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

