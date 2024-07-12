Dunfermline fans react as Pars launch new away kit for 2024/25: ‘That’s a thing of beauty’

Dunfermline fans have hailed the club’s newly-launched away kit for the coming season.

The change strip has gone on sale to popular acclaim and high demand after being unveiled on Thursday evening.

Club officials reported huge numbers queuing at the club shop at East End Park on Friday morning to be their first to wear the new colours.

Meanwhile, the club’s official website struggled to cope with the overwhelming demand, with punters unable to get on to the page.

The Pars have reimagined one of the most loved tops from the past for 2024/25.

Taking inspiration from the third kit from season 1998/99, the all black get-up has gold trim with the sleeve detail that cleverly gives a nod to the collar design from 26 years ago.

It was an instant hit online and Fifers officials are expecting the replicas will prove very popular with supporters young and old.

Fans certainly greeted the new garb positively on social media.

Reaction

Stefanovic said: “Take. My. Money,” whilst Lee Dowie said simply: “Sensational.”

Thatguycalledross called the kit ‘an absolute peach’ and Stuart Scott added: “That’s a thing of beauty.”

Jamie Noble beamed: “Pars winning the best kit in the country” and The Messiah admitted: “This is absolutely stunning tbf.”

Meanwhile, when asked by the club to describe the strip in one word, Delirious Nomad said: “Throwbacktaeaclassic.”