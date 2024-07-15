Tayside, Fife and Stirling to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain

Large parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, covering Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Stirling and large parts of Angus on Tuesday.

The warning comes into force at 8am and will last until 8pm.

The forecaster says heavy showers will develop on Tuesday morning, becoming widespread and slow-moving towards the east.

Public transport could be delayed due to the rain, and there is a small chance homes could be flooded.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed floodgates on South Inch will be closed due to the rain.

The warning adds: “Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30-40mm in one to two hours in a few places.

“The odd lightning strike is also possible.

“Showers will steadily ease during the evening.”

It comes after last week saw parts of Angus issued with a 26-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain.