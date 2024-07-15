Tayside, Fife and Stirling to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Tayside, Fife and Stirling to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed the South Inch floodgates will be shut.

By Kieran Webster
Heavy rain in Broughty Ferry.
Heavy rain in Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Large parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, covering Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Stirling and large parts of Angus on Tuesday.

The warning comes into force at 8am and will last until 8pm.

The forecaster says heavy showers will develop on Tuesday morning, becoming widespread and slow-moving towards the east.

A map showing the yellow alert.
A map showing the yellow alert. Image: Met Office

Public transport could be delayed due to the rain, and there is a small chance homes could be flooded.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed floodgates on South Inch will be closed due to the rain.

The warning adds: “Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30-40mm in one to two hours in a few places.

“The odd lightning strike is also possible.

“Showers will steadily ease during the evening.”

It comes after last week saw parts of Angus issued with a 26-hour yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

