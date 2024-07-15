Franz Ferdinand set to perform gig in Stirling

Scottish band Franz Ferdinand is set to perform in Stirling later this year.

The award-winning Glasgow group will appear on stage at Albert Halls on Friday, September 27.

Franz Ferdinand is best known for their hit single Take Me Out, which reached number three in the UK charts and won the NME Award for Best Track in 2005.

Other hits include Do You Want To and No You Girls.

They also won the Brit Award for Best Group in 2005 before making a shock appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.

Franz Ferdinand’s latest album, Always Ascending, was released in 2018 and topped the US Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

On Facebook, the band say they are “looking forward to playing some shows back home in Scotland”.

The presale for the event goes live at 9am on Thursday, July 18.

General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday, July 19, and cost £30.

Tickets can be purchased online.

It comes after Stirling Summer sessions where more than 20,000 revellers see acts like Shania Twain and Tom Jones perform.