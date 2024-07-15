Franz Ferdinand set to perform gig in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Franz Ferdinand set to perform gig in Stirling

The award-winning Glasgow band are "looking forward to playing some shows back home in Scotland".

By Kieran Webster
Lead singer Alex Kapranos
Franz Ferdinand lead singer Alex Kapranos. Image: SYSPEO/SIPA/Shutterstock

Scottish band Franz Ferdinand is set to perform in Stirling later this year.

The award-winning Glasgow group will appear on stage at Albert Halls on Friday, September 27.

Franz Ferdinand is best known for their hit single Take Me Out, which reached number three in the UK charts and won the NME Award for Best Track in 2005.

Other hits include Do You Want To and No You Girls.

Franz Ferdinand performing at a concert in Cannes, France, in 2019. Image: SYSPEO/SIPA/Shutterstock

They also won the Brit Award for Best Group in 2005 before making a shock appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.

Franz Ferdinand’s latest album, Always Ascending, was released in 2018 and topped the US Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

On Facebook, the band say they are “looking forward to playing some shows back home in Scotland”.

The presale for the event goes live at 9am on Thursday, July 18.

General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday, July 19, and cost £30.

Tickets can be purchased online.

It comes after Stirling Summer sessions where more than 20,000 revellers see acts like Shania Twain and Tom Jones perform.

Conversation