Home News Dundee

Plans for ‘luxury’ nail salon in former Dundee city centre health shop

The Health Store on Commercial Street closed last year after more than 50 years.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Health Store, Commercial Street, Dundee.
The Health Store closed last year. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Plans for a “luxury” nail salon in a former Dundee city centre health shop have been unveiled.

The Health Store on Commercial Street closed last year after more than 50 years in business.

A planning application for new signage outside the building has now been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The proposal says the new shop would be called Luxury Nails Dundee.

The building has been empty for nearly a year. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Inside, there will be space for several nail tables, pedicure chairs, a waiting area and reception.

There will also be a stock area, staff kitchen and staff toilet at the back of the building.

The Health Store closed last July, with owner Barry Constable blaming a number of reasons for the decision.

At the time, he told The Courier that Dundee city centre was no longer an “attractive place” for businesses.

He also said that the shop had never recovered after the pandemic, saying it was “just not viable any more”.

Data from The Courier shows Commercial Street has the second-highest vacancy rate of the main streets in Dundee city centre.

Around 33% of the units there are empty.

Conversation