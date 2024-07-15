Lidl plans for Rosyth store revived after land purchase deal agreed

Lidl’s plans for a new store in Rosyth have been revived after a land purchasing deal was agreed.

The budget supermarket chain confirmed a deal has been agreed with Fife Council and the previous land owner Mac Mic Group.

The U-turn comes after Lidl scrapped its plans in December 2023.

Rosyth FC gave up the land on Admiralty Road in 2017 to make way for the new store at the request of Fife Council.

The plans, which were approved in 2022, will see up to 40 new jobs created in the area.

Lidl hopes to have the store open by 2026.

Ross Jackson, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “Our plans to build a Lidl store in Rosyth have been approximately ten years in the making.

“Therefore, we are very excited to have reached an agreement with Fife Council and Mac Mic Group that will allow us to finally bring a Lidl store to the community.

“As our customer base continues to grow in Scotland, this deal marks another important commitment to our ongoing investment in the country, and the Fife area in particular.

“We would like to thank the community of Rosyth for their continued support and now look forward to finally making their new Lidl store a reality.”

Rosyth Lidl ‘will be welcomed’ by community

David Ross, Fife Council leader, said: “I’m very pleased that Lidl has now confirmed plans for opening a store in Rosyth will be going ahead.

“It has taken some time to have this investment confirmed but it will be a welcome boost for the local area.”

Craig Ormond, director at Mac Mic Group, added: “We are pleased to have facilitated the sale to Lidl.

“This was a complex project involving multiple stakeholders.

“We now look forward to watching Lidl deliver this much-needed new store in Rosyth which we know will be welcomed by the local community.”