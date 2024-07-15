Lidl plans for Rosyth store revived after land purchase deal agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl plans for Rosyth store revived after land purchase deal agreed

The budget supermarket chain originally pulled out in December.

By Kieran Webster
Rosyth FC's former pitch and a Lidl sign.
Lidl has revived its Rosyth store plans. Image: Neil Henderson/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lidl’s plans for a new store in Rosyth have been revived after a land purchasing deal was agreed.

The budget supermarket chain confirmed a deal has been agreed with Fife Council and the previous land owner Mac Mic Group.

The U-turn comes after Lidl scrapped its plans in December 2023.

Rosyth FC gave up the land on Admiralty Road in 2017 to make way for the new store at the request of Fife Council.

The plans, which were approved in 2022, will see up to 40 new jobs created in the area.

The former Rosyth FC ground. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Lidl hopes to have the store open by 2026.

Ross Jackson, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “Our plans to build a Lidl store in Rosyth have been approximately ten years in the making.

“Therefore, we are very excited to have reached an agreement with Fife Council and Mac Mic Group that will allow us to finally bring a Lidl store to the community.

“As our customer base continues to grow in Scotland, this deal marks another important commitment to our ongoing investment in the country, and the Fife area in particular.

“We would like to thank the community of Rosyth for their continued support and now look forward to finally making their new Lidl store a reality.”

Rosyth Lidl ‘will be welcomed’ by community

David Ross, Fife Council leader, said: “I’m very pleased that Lidl has now confirmed plans for opening a store in Rosyth will be going ahead.

“It has taken some time to have this investment confirmed but it will be a welcome boost for the local area.”

Craig Ormond, director at Mac Mic Group, added: “We are pleased to have facilitated the sale to Lidl.

“This was a complex project involving multiple stakeholders.

“We now look forward to watching Lidl deliver this much-needed new store in Rosyth which we know will be welcomed by the local community.”

