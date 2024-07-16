Fife Man, 53, dies after A92 lorry crash near Cowdenbeath The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. By Kieran Webster July 16 2024, 4:07pm July 16 2024, 4:07pm Share Man, 53, dies after A92 lorry crash near Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5039842/man-53-dies-lorry-crash-a92-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at the scene of the A92 crash near Cowdenbeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A 53-year-old man has died after his lorry left the roadway on the A92 near Cowdenbeath. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the crash just after 10am on Tuesday. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for more than two hours after the crash. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Sergeant Mike Thomson of Fife road policing said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Conversation