Perthshire beauty boss on the joys of working for yourself

When Amanda Henvey reached her mid-thirties, she decided she wanted to take the leap in business, and set-up Lucerna.

The Blairgowrie beauty business is based out of the town’s Nail Studio on Allan Street.

After a move from Edinburgh to the Perthshire town, Amanda said the opportunity to work for herself appeared, something she grabbed with both hands.

She talks us through the high points and difficulties of working for yourself in the current climate and plans for opening her own eco-friendly wellness retreat.

How and why did you start in business

I had always worked for someone else and now I am I my mid-thirties, it felt like the right time to take the leap and start up on my own.

An opportunity came up to work for myself based out of The Nail Studio on Allan Street and I just decided to go for it. The business launched in February of this year.

How did you get to where you are today

I have been working in the beauty and holistic therapy industry since my early twenties. I was a young mum and needed to build a career for myself so I could provide for my son and myself.

I lived in Edinburgh at the time and worked in numerous spas and salons, before moving to Blairgowrie a couple of years ago.

This is a fabulous area to live and work in and to raise a family. When the room came up at The Nail Studio, it was simply too good an opportunity to miss so I had to be brave and go for it.

Who has helped you along the way?

I have had amazing support from GrowBiz. They have given me the confidence and inspiration to take the leap and start my own business.

My point of contact is Hayley Gardiner and if wasn’t for her encouragement and advice, I really don’t think I would have started up my own business.

What was your biggest mistake?

Waiting so long to start up on my own.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Having the courage to start up Lucerna.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

So far, I have had incredible support from the local community, I’m really busy. It’s great to see people still investing in their wellbeing.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I have big plans. I want to have my own premises at some point and I also have the goal to build an eco-friendly wellness retreat, which will be a dedicated space for beauty and holistic therapy treatments as well as offering room for people to run yoga classes, sound baths and other practices that nurture our wellbeing.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

I am happy working on my own just now but who knows what will happen as the business starts to grow.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Keeping on top of all the administrative stuff and finance.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

When you feel mentally mature and ready to run your own business, just go for it!