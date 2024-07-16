Safety fears at children’s play park after car and caravan torched near Dundee beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Safety fears at children’s play park after car and caravan torched near Dundee beauty spot

The remains of the vehicles are still at the park.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Deliberate car fire at Dundee's Clatto Country Park.
The remains of the car and caravan at Clatto Country Park. Image: Friends of Clatto

A safety warning has been issued after a car and caravan were destroyed in a deliberate fire near a children’s play park at a Dundee beauty spot.

The burnt out vehicles remain near the play park at Clatto Country Park, just off Dalmahoy Drive, after the fire late on Friday night.

Environmental group Friends of Clatto is asking people to stay away from the vehicles.

Safety fears at Dundee’s Clatto Country Park

A post on its Facebook page says: “Please stay clear of the burnt-out car and caravan near the playpark.

“Council officers have been informed and we have asked for a quick response clear up due to the amount of sharp edges in the debris.”

Friends of Clatto member Ron Thomson told The Courier: “Friends of Clatto reported it to the council on Monday morning and it has already been looked at by a council officer.

Deliberate fire Dundee park
The remains of the car and caravan. Image: Friends of Clatto

“F.O.C. are concerned because it is so close to the playpark and there are lots of sharp metal edges and glass in the debris which are a risk to public safety.

“We have asked for a speedy clear up for this reason.”

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Louise King said: “The fire was set alight while the vehicle was parked in a recreation area and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.

Deliberate Dundee fire
The debris is said to contain sharp objects. Image: Friends of Dundee

“If you were in the park area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4506 of 12 July, 2024.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and taking the necessary steps.

“We are also arranging for the debris at the site to be removed.”

More from Dundee

Emergency services at Riverside Drive, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Emergency services close busy Dundee road after three-vehicle crash
Political opponents Daniel Coleman and John Alexander, and Camperdown Park,
Dundee council leader says 'more must be done' over Camperdown Park 'neglect'
Dundee man Liam Fullerton, who is seriously injured in a hospital in Poland.
Dundee football fan, 30, seriously injured in Poland after water accident as dad delivers…
Staff celebrating the opening day of Dundee M&S with a pipe band and giant Percy Pig.
First look inside new M&S Dundee as store opens
3
Police search for a motorcyclist after a crash in Linlathen, Dundee.
Man, 38, arrested after crash between car and motorbike in Dundee
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dundee cocaine dealers found with £142k drugs and crossbows
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
Drivers stung by almost 3,000 fines in first six weeks of Dundee LEZ
14
Brian Leys
River City star assaulted woman in Dundee social club
Aftermath of a fire on Linfield Street, Dundee.
House destroyed after crews take seven hours to tame Dundee fire
4

Conversation