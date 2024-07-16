Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Kirkcaldy man who sent his ex a threatening voicemail from inside HMP Perth has been given jail time.

Joseph Darcy pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner while inside the Edinburgh Road jail on December 28 last year.

He sent his on/off partner of 20 years a message in relation to his new partner.

Darcy said: “If I hear of harm on (his new partner’s) head, I swear I will bring everything down around you.”

The 42-year-old’s solicitor said: “His emotions got the better of him.”

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC jailed Darcy, of Lawson Street in Kirkcaldy, for 15 weeks.

City centre rape bid

Predator Gabrial Tsvetanov pounced on a girl in a Dundee alleyway, intending to rape her. The terrified victim screamed as he repeatedly pulled at her and groped her in the early hours of the morning in the city centre. Two weeks earlier the creep had performed a sex act in public on Union Street.

Gabrial Tsvetanov
Gabrial Tsvetanov.

No-show

Police have been told to bring  to court a convicted sex attacker after he failed to turn up for a sentencing hearing.

Ryan Byrne, originally due to be sentenced several months ago, again failed to show up and a warrant has now been granted for his arrest.

Former soldier Byrne previously admitted sexually assaulting a teenage woman on Park Place in Dundee in May 2018.

Ryan Byrne
Ryan Byrne.

Psychiatric reports were previously ordered in October 2023 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, the case has encountered numerous delays and Byrne, 44, was again due to meet with a psychiatrist ahead of sentencing on Tuesday July 16.

Sheriff George Way granted a warrant for his arrest after a social work report disclosed Byrne – who also sparked a firearms incident at his Dundee home in 2020 – had not attended the appointment.

Robbery plot ruined life

A married couple who assaulted and plotted to rob a 86-year-old man in Perth “brought an end to his normal life”. Alan and Louise Marshall took their elderly victim to their home in rural Perthshire, where he was undressed and had his photo taken. The Marshalls then threatened him, before driving him to a bank and demanding he withdraw money. Quick-thinking staff saved him.

Louise and Alan Marshall
Louise and Alan Marshall leaving court.

Ciggie knockback scrap

A Perth man has admitted attacking a stranger at a bus stop who refused to give him a cigarette.

Tyler Cheape, of Potterhill Gardens, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the assault on the afternoon of June 24 last year.

Cheape approached the man, who was waiting for a bus at Mill Street and asked for a cigarette.

His victim refused and turned away but Cheape followed him.

The man “lightly” pushed Cheape away and the 22-year-old responded by seizing him on the body and punching him on the head.

Cheape, on two bail orders, was then brought to the ground and told police: “He started on me.”

Sentencing was deferred until August 14 for reports.

