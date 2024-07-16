Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat

A Kirkcaldy man who sent his ex a threatening voicemail from inside HMP Perth has been given jail time.

Joseph Darcy pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner while inside the Edinburgh Road jail on December 28 last year.

He sent his on/off partner of 20 years a message in relation to his new partner.

Darcy said: “If I hear of harm on (his new partner’s) head, I swear I will bring everything down around you.”

The 42-year-old’s solicitor said: “His emotions got the better of him.”

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC jailed Darcy, of Lawson Street in Kirkcaldy, for 15 weeks.

City centre rape bid

Predator Gabrial Tsvetanov pounced on a girl in a Dundee alleyway, intending to rape her. The terrified victim screamed as he repeatedly pulled at her and groped her in the early hours of the morning in the city centre. Two weeks earlier the creep had performed a sex act in public on Union Street.

No-show

Police have been told to bring to court a convicted sex attacker after he failed to turn up for a sentencing hearing.

Ryan Byrne, originally due to be sentenced several months ago, again failed to show up and a warrant has now been granted for his arrest.

Former soldier Byrne previously admitted sexually assaulting a teenage woman on Park Place in Dundee in May 2018.

Psychiatric reports were previously ordered in October 2023 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, the case has encountered numerous delays and Byrne, 44, was again due to meet with a psychiatrist ahead of sentencing on Tuesday July 16.

Sheriff George Way granted a warrant for his arrest after a social work report disclosed Byrne – who also sparked a firearms incident at his Dundee home in 2020 – had not attended the appointment.

Robbery plot ruined life

A married couple who assaulted and plotted to rob a 86-year-old man in Perth “brought an end to his normal life”. Alan and Louise Marshall took their elderly victim to their home in rural Perthshire, where he was undressed and had his photo taken. The Marshalls then threatened him, before driving him to a bank and demanding he withdraw money. Quick-thinking staff saved him.

Ciggie knockback scrap

A Perth man has admitted attacking a stranger at a bus stop who refused to give him a cigarette.

Tyler Cheape, of Potterhill Gardens, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the assault on the afternoon of June 24 last year.

Cheape approached the man, who was waiting for a bus at Mill Street and asked for a cigarette.

His victim refused and turned away but Cheape followed him.

The man “lightly” pushed Cheape away and the 22-year-old responded by seizing him on the body and punching him on the head.

Cheape, on two bail orders, was then brought to the ground and told police: “He started on me.”

Sentencing was deferred until August 14 for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.