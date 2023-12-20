Dundee ex-army sex offender had ’21 guns’ when police arrived to arrest him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee ex-army sex offender had ’21 guns’ when police arrived to arrest him

Ryan Byrne told police he had live firearms at home, which turned out to be BB guns.

By Paul Malik
Ryan Byrne will be sentenced for all his crimes in February.

A sex offender army veteran who recently dodged court after news of his crime made him “upset” sparked a police armed response after telling officers he had guns.

Ryan Byrne became agitated after police turned up at his door to serve a court warrant after he failed to appear in the dock to answer for the 2018 sexual assault he committed on a 19-year-old girl student.

Byrne told officers he “could not be arrested” because he had “live firearms” at his home on St Nicholas Place in Dundee on December 2 2020.

The sex offender’s chilling revelation sparked a major police response.

Weapons threat

Depute fiscal Douglas Thompson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He has accumulated a large number of Airsoft guns since leaving the forces.

“Officers who were not familiar with the accused attended his home in respect of an apprehension warrant.

“The accused answered the door and kept it on a chain.

“He was immediately hostile, agitated and told officers he had PTSD.

“He said he had a medical condition and continued to act in an agitated state.

“Officers continued to try and keep him calm.

“They informed him he would be arrested.

“He responded by saying ‘I can’t be arrested, I have live firearms here. You should know that.’

“He then slammed the door on the officers.

“A firearms incident was declared and a cordon put in place.”

Forfeiture of guns opposed

Byrne eventually left the property and went into a marked police vehicle, the court was told.

Police entered the property and removed 21 airsoft rifles.

They were in good condition but are not considered firearms in Scots law.

Byrne admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and causing a firearms incident and failing to appear in court.

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the weapons, which was opposed by defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie.

She said: “He and his wife say the weapons help in the management of his stress and PTSD.

“Some are collectors items and valuable and he would wish to retain them.”

Sexual assault

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence until February 9, where the case will call alongside the continued deferred sentence relating to the sexual assault of a Dundee student.

Byrne sexually assaulted the teenager on Park Place, within the grounds of the university, on May 17 2018 after following her and grabbing her from behind.

After twice being spoken to – and dismissed – by officers, he walked into a police station and admitted his crime.

He admitted restraining her and trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

He was originally charged with intending to rape the student.

Previously the court heard the coverage of his trial and subsequent conviction had “affected his mental health” and he refused to appear to an earlier hearing.

