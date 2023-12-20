Dundee ex-army sex offender had ’21 guns’ when police arrived to arrest him

A sex offender army veteran who recently dodged court after news of his crime made him “upset” sparked a police armed response after telling officers he had guns.

Ryan Byrne became agitated after police turned up at his door to serve a court warrant after he failed to appear in the dock to answer for the 2018 sexual assault he committed on a 19-year-old girl student.

Byrne told officers he “could not be arrested” because he had “live firearms” at his home on St Nicholas Place in Dundee on December 2 2020.

The sex offender’s chilling revelation sparked a major police response.

Weapons threat

Depute fiscal Douglas Thompson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He has accumulated a large number of Airsoft guns since leaving the forces.

“Officers who were not familiar with the accused attended his home in respect of an apprehension warrant.

“The accused answered the door and kept it on a chain.

“He was immediately hostile, agitated and told officers he had PTSD.

“He said he had a medical condition and continued to act in an agitated state.

“Officers continued to try and keep him calm.

“They informed him he would be arrested.

“He responded by saying ‘I can’t be arrested, I have live firearms here. You should know that.’

“He then slammed the door on the officers.

“A firearms incident was declared and a cordon put in place.”

Forfeiture of guns opposed

Byrne eventually left the property and went into a marked police vehicle, the court was told.

Police entered the property and removed 21 airsoft rifles.

They were in good condition but are not considered firearms in Scots law.

Byrne admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and causing a firearms incident and failing to appear in court.

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the weapons, which was opposed by defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie.

She said: “He and his wife say the weapons help in the management of his stress and PTSD.

“Some are collectors items and valuable and he would wish to retain them.”

Sexual assault

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence until February 9, where the case will call alongside the continued deferred sentence relating to the sexual assault of a Dundee student.

Byrne sexually assaulted the teenager on Park Place, within the grounds of the university, on May 17 2018 after following her and grabbing her from behind.

After twice being spoken to – and dismissed – by officers, he walked into a police station and admitted his crime.

He admitted restraining her and trying to place his hands down the front of her trousers.

He was originally charged with intending to rape the student.

Previously the court heard the coverage of his trial and subsequent conviction had “affected his mental health” and he refused to appear to an earlier hearing.

