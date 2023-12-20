How to support these local charities in Courier Country

In his world famous classic A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens calls the holiday season “a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time”. Indeed, it’s a great time to take a look at some of the incredible charities across Courier Country.

What better way to spread Christmas cheer and goodwill than with a charitable donation or gift? Check out these local institutions and help support the community today.

6 local charities to support this holiday season

Become a Patron to Culture Perth

Culture Perth’s Founding Patron Campaign aims to raise essential funds for the new Perth Museum opening spring 2024.

As a Founding Patron you’ll be at the forefront of delivering a 21st century world-class museum. Your contribution will preserve collections and inspire future generations. In return your chosen name will be listed on the Patrons Wall alongside a benefits package, including free access to exhibitions and events.

What could your donation help deliver?

£50,000+ delivers essential conservation work for large stone archaeology and social history collections for display in the new museum. Your chosen name will be listed on the Patrons Wall for 30 years.

£25,000+ helps make the displays more accessible through the use of audio descriptions, translation services and online exhibitions.

£10,000+ allows Culture Perth to work with an unemployed youth group for over 6 months, including enabling them to develop career skills. You will have a VIP invite to the opening of the new museum.

£5,000+ delivers a programme of engagement with a primary school for one year.

£1,000+ provides resources for education kits, including object loans. Your chosen name will be listed on the Patrons Wall and you’ll have free access to exhibitions and events for one year.

Patron Packages are available.

Make a donation to Perth Museum or subscribe online today.

Support Guide Dogs for the Blind

Sponsor a gorgeous guide dog puppy from just £1 a week, and watch them grow from a six-week-old bundle of fur to a fully-qualified guide dog.

It’s a great way to support Guide Dogs, and every puppy’s journey is unique! After 24 months of training, your puppy will give freedom and independence to someone with sight loss, giving you the chance to sponsor another new recruit!

When you sponsor a puppy you’ll receive:

Regular Pupdates via mail and email following your puppy’s journey

Access to your puppy’s exclusive Facebook group

Photo album and photos of your pup

A personalised certificate

An adorable magnet

A gorgeous calendar at the end of each year

Ways to Sponsor a Puppy

For yourself: you could help transform the life of someone who is blind or partially sighted from as little as £1 a week.

The perfect gift: puppy sponsorship makes the perfect gift for a loved one.

As a school, group or company: help support the lifetime cost of a guide dog by naming a puppy.

Learn more about Guide Dogs for the Blind and make a donation today.

Support V&A Dundee and become a Member

V&A Dundee is Scotland’s design museum, on a mission to inspire and empower through design.

From showcasing world-class design exhibitions and giving a new platform to Scottish designers, to inspiring visitors and families in the award-winning learning programmes, everything the V&A does is made possible by the generosity of donors, Members and visitors who share its vision and passion for design and enriching communities throughout Tayside and across Scotland.

The V&A Dundee is reliant on this support to ensure that it can continue to spark joy and provide a home for Scottish design, creativity and inspiration for generations to come.

To support V&A Dundee, you can donate online, become a Member or give the gift of Membership to one of your loved ones this Christmas. All of the Members enjoy a year of unlimited exhibition visits, exclusive Member events, discounts in the V&A cafe and shop, plus much more.

Learn more, donate or become a Member to the V&A Dundee today.

Donate to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance Christmas Appeal

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is a charity that saves and improves lives across Scotland every day. Operating helicopter air ambulances from bases in Perth and Aberdeen, SCAA flies life-saving pre-hospital care to the scene of time-critical emergencies and transport patients to hospitals all over Scotland to receive the most appropriate medical care.

As Scotland’s only charity air ambulance, SCAA relies entirely on public donations to fuel its life-saving flights.

This Christmas, SCAA is calling on the public for donations to support the vital service, ensuring they can reach those in need when the worst happens.

The charity’s Christmas appeal highlights the story of Ashlyne and her two-year-old son Iain who were involved in a terrible road accident near Lybster.

Ashlyne was airlifted by SCAA to the Major Trauma Centre in Aberdeen in just 20 minutes – a speed that consultants believe saved her life. Meanwhile little Iain was taken to Caithness General before being transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Glasgow, where medics worked tirelessly to try and save him.

Following major surgery, Ashlyne was taken to see her son in a heart-breaking goodbye before his life-support was switched off, just weeks before his third birthday.

Learn more and make a special Christmas donation to SCAA in memory of little Iain today.

Support Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee

Thinking of investing in a new bed or mattress this Christmas? Why not support local business and social enterprise Dovetail?

For 150 years Dovetail has proven a welcoming workplace for many people with disabilities or disadvantages, offering comfortable, well-made beds and mattresses.

Accessible workplaces are vitally important for workers with disabilities or disadvantages. In Dundee, Dovetail provides employment to around 50 people, 30 of whom are either disabled or disadvantaged. But as much as every order with Dovetail goes a long way in helping to keep the social enterprise going, customers also receive great quality, hand-made furniture and a locally-made high quality mattress.

And the knowledge, skills and expertise that’s been developed over Dovetail Enterprise’s long history results in mattresses designed to last, with a reputation for quality that extends far beyond Dundee.

You can support the work of Dovetail and enjoy a great night’s sleep by purchasing a new mattress. Dovetail Enterprises is located at Dunsinane Industrial Estate and the showroom is open 8.30am - 4.30pm Monday – Friday, and between 10am – 4pm Saturdays.

Pop in to see what’s on offer and learn more about Dovetail.

Champion and support Help for Kids

Help for Kids is a local children charity based in Dundee and Perth, facilitated through a partnership between Pure Radio, Overgate Dundee and Evening Telegraph.

Its primary aim is to support local children through the provision of individual funding, as well as funding for clubs and organisations. Support is targeted to cases where children are disadvantaged through social and economic circumstances, or through health and disability.

Help for Kids works directly with communities, families, support workers, volunteers and professionals to provide the best and most effective support to the children who need it most.

Help for Kids always recognises the support it receives. As well as the satisfaction of contributing to your community, you will always be recognised through various channels, including Help for Kids social media and Help for Kids updates on Pure Radio.

Find out more about supporting the work of Help for Kids.

