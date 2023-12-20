Sheriff’s leniency after dealers caught with £12k of drugs at Perth retail park

Two drug dealers caught with more than £12,000 of cocaine and cannabis at a Perth retail park have been spared jail.

A sheriff has shown leniency to Finlay Henderson and Alexander Forrester who were caught red-handed with the illicit stash in their boot following a tip-off to police.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the pair had turned their lives around since officers swooped on their blue Honda Civic and seized multiple suspicious packages.

Both men returned to the dock having previously admitted their role in the local drugs trade.

Henderson, 27, of Ryvoan Place, Forres, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between December 20 2020 and April 22 2022.

Edinburgh man Forrester, also 27, admitted dealing the class B drug for a shorter, three-month period from February 2022.

Henderson, who had served in the armed forces, was also concerned in the supply of class A cocaine between January 1 and April 22 2022.

He also admitted possession of a torch baton, which prosecutors said could be used as an offensive weapon.

A salutary lesson

Sheriff William Wood had previously told Henderson jail was “almost inevitable“.

“Like so many ex-servicemen you have come out of the army and found yourself somewhat rootless,” the sheriff said when he returned to the dock on Monday.

“That is no excuse for you to become embroiled in this kind of behaviour.

“When you reflect on this, I’m sure it will be a disappointment that you have sunk to this depth.

“Ordinarily, I would see you to prison.

“But there are perhaps good reasons not to do that.”

Henderson was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

He will also be tagged and ordered to stay home between 7pm and 4.30am as part of a nine-month restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff told Forrester he was in a “somewhat different situation” and sentenced him to 210 hours unpaid work.

“Let that be a salutary lesson for you,” the sheriff said. “You need to stay out of trouble.”

Drug swoop

The court heard that police had received intelligence that a Honda Civic was transporting drugs north along the A90 on April 22 last year.

Police took up static positions and stopped the car as exited the Broxden Roundabout and pulled into the Inveralmond Retail Park.

Parcels of cannabis and cocaine were found in a black rucksack, with more cannabis in the glove box.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said two packages of the class B substance had a total value of £11,900.

The cocaine was worth around £150.

Commercial gain

Tell-tale text messages confirming dealing activity going back to December 2020 were found on Henderson’s mobile.

His lawyer Brent Lockie told the court: “It is undisputed that Mr Henderson became involved with dealing cannabis for commercial gain.

“He came out of the army and became a key worker during the pandemic for about six months.

“He enrolled in a college course and got involved in drugs, using them himself before dealing them.

“He made a living out of it. He made a profit of about £10,000.”

Mr Lockie added: “There’s no suggestion of any wealth from this. There was no expensive cars or anything like that, he was just using the money to live off.”

The court heard that Henderson didn’t make much money from selling cocaine, but instead traded it with friends so he had enough cash to buy for himself.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, representing Forrester, said her client was working as a self-employed bricklayer.

At the time, he knew there were drugs in the car – but he was not aware just how many.

“He is very remorseful,” she said. “But since this time, he seems to have got his life back on track.”

