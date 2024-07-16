Air ambulance called as man treated by paramedics after lorry crash on A92 in Fife

A man was treated by paramedics after a crash involving a lorry on the A92 in Fife.

An air ambulance was called to the incident near Cowdenbeath.

The road was closed northbound from the M90 and Crossgates roundabout with a diversion in place for more than two hours.

It has now reopened.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 10am.

Pictures posted on social media show the lorry stuck down the embankment at the side of the carriageway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A92 is closed from the M90 and Crossgates Roundabout due to a serious road crash involving a lorry.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.05am on Tuesday, 16 July, 2024.

“One man is being treated by paramedics and the air ambulance is on route.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A later update said: “The A92 has now reopened following a road crash involving a lorry.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.05am.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed five appliances and a heavy rescue unit were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to assist our emergency service partners Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service with a road traffic collision involving an HGV.

“We have five appliances and a heavy rescue unit on scene.”

