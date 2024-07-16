Man, 25, charged after allegedly riding e-scooter on A92 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 25, charged after allegedly riding e-scooter on A92 in Fife

Photos captured a man on the A92, which has a speed limit of 70mph.

By Neil Henderson
A man was seen riding on an e-scooter along the busy A92 in Fife.
A man was seen riding on an e-scooter along the busy A92 in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

A 25-year-old man has been charged after allegedly riding an e-scooter on the A92 – one of Fife’s busiest roads.

Drivers on the southbound carriageway saw a rider travelling between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath on Monday.

Van driver Dave McAllister from Edinburgh told The Courier he was “left open-mouthed” as he passed a man on the inside lane of the dual carriageway, which has a speed limit of 70mph.

He said: “When I first spotted him, maybe 400 metres or so further up the road, I initially thought it was a person walking on the hard shoulder.

‘Open-mouthed’ reaction to A92 rider

“As I drew closer I was literally left open-mouthed when I realised it was a man travelling along the A92 on an e-scooter.

“It would only need the passing wind from an HGV or lorry to unbalance him and he’d be off it in seconds.”

Police were alerted to a scooterist at around 10.45am.

Officers eventually located a man close to the Cowdenbeath junction.

He was charged with motoring offences.

At present it is not possible to insure an e-scooter for use on public roads.

The law only allows electric scooters to be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

E-scooters illegal on public roads

It’s therefore illegal to use them on public roads, on pavements, in cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas.

Those caught riding e-scooters illegally can be issued a fixed penalty notice as well as fines of up to £300 and six penalty points.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Monday, officers received a report of a person on an e-scooter on the A92 near Lochgelly.

“The person was traced and a 25-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

