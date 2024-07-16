Man, 25, charged after allegedly riding e-scooter on A92 in Fife

A 25-year-old man has been charged after allegedly riding an e-scooter on the A92 – one of Fife’s busiest roads.

Drivers on the southbound carriageway saw a rider travelling between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath on Monday.

Van driver Dave McAllister from Edinburgh told The Courier he was “left open-mouthed” as he passed a man on the inside lane of the dual carriageway, which has a speed limit of 70mph.

He said: “When I first spotted him, maybe 400 metres or so further up the road, I initially thought it was a person walking on the hard shoulder.

‘Open-mouthed’ reaction to A92 rider

“As I drew closer I was literally left open-mouthed when I realised it was a man travelling along the A92 on an e-scooter.

“It would only need the passing wind from an HGV or lorry to unbalance him and he’d be off it in seconds.”

Police were alerted to a scooterist at around 10.45am.

Officers eventually located a man close to the Cowdenbeath junction.

He was charged with motoring offences.

At present it is not possible to insure an e-scooter for use on public roads.

The law only allows electric scooters to be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

E-scooters illegal on public roads

It’s therefore illegal to use them on public roads, on pavements, in cycle lanes and in pedestrian-only areas.

Those caught riding e-scooters illegally can be issued a fixed penalty notice as well as fines of up to £300 and six penalty points.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Monday, officers received a report of a person on an e-scooter on the A92 near Lochgelly.

“The person was traced and a 25-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”