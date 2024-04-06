Bell Street car park: Green travel hub operator sought for multi-million pound renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bell Street car park: Green travel hub operator sought for multi-million pound renovation

Extensive renovation work is ongoing at the car park, to transform it into a network of pedestrian and cycle corridors.

By Laura Devlin
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.

An organisation is being sought to run the multi-million pound green travel hub set for Bell Street car park in Dundee.

The ageing site is currently undergoing extensive renovation work to transform it with new facilities including around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire service.

When completed, the existing ground floor of the car park will be fully pedestrianised and include information points, meeting spaces, and toilet facilities.

It’s planned the hub will also create “enhanced walking and cycling links to the city centre” which, Dundee City Council says, will make Dundee “greener, safer, and a more attractive place to live, work and visit”.

Work began on the project in March and is expected to take around two years to complete. Bell Street will be completely closed for the duration on the work.

An image showing how the green travel hub could look.
Images showing how the project could look were released earlier this year. Image: Dundee City Council.

The council is now looking for a third party organisation to run the green travel hub when it opens.

An advert placed on the local authority’s commercial property webpage details that flexible lease terms will be offered to the successful candidate.

This, the advert says, can be a community interest company or a charitable organisation who can demonstrate the are capable of operating an active travel centre “for the promotion of low carbon transportation”.

It’s also detailed that the hub will be focussed on “pedal bicycles and low capacity battery supported pedal bicycles”.

The local authority is taking applications until April 19.

An image showing how the green travel hub could look.
Illustrations taken from the Levelling Up Fund – Transport Bid by Dundee City Council showing how the green travel hub could look. Image: Supplied.

The ambitious Bell Street project is being funded by £14 million the council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

However, the plans were met with a mixed reaction from locals when CGI images of how it could look were released earlier this year.

Taking to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages, some expressed their belief more needed to be done to fix the everyday issues.

But others welcomed the plans – adding that levelling up funds have to be used for transformational projects.

