Bell Street car park: Green travel hub operator sought for multi-million pound renovation

An organisation is being sought to run the multi-million pound green travel hub set for Bell Street car park in Dundee.

The ageing site is currently undergoing extensive renovation work to transform it with new facilities including around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire service.

When completed, the existing ground floor of the car park will be fully pedestrianised and include information points, meeting spaces, and toilet facilities.

It’s planned the hub will also create “enhanced walking and cycling links to the city centre” which, Dundee City Council says, will make Dundee “greener, safer, and a more attractive place to live, work and visit”.

Work began on the project in March and is expected to take around two years to complete. Bell Street will be completely closed for the duration on the work.

The council is now looking for a third party organisation to run the green travel hub when it opens.

An advert placed on the local authority’s commercial property webpage details that flexible lease terms will be offered to the successful candidate.

This, the advert says, can be a community interest company or a charitable organisation who can demonstrate the are capable of operating an active travel centre “for the promotion of low carbon transportation”.

It’s also detailed that the hub will be focussed on “pedal bicycles and low capacity battery supported pedal bicycles”.

The local authority is taking applications until April 19.

The ambitious Bell Street project is being funded by £14 million the council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

However, the plans were met with a mixed reaction from locals when CGI images of how it could look were released earlier this year.

Taking to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages, some expressed their belief more needed to be done to fix the everyday issues.

But others welcomed the plans – adding that levelling up funds have to be used for transformational projects.