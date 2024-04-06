Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Glenrothes

Former tourism officer and events organiser Linda Ballingall talks us through the things she loves best about her home town.

Linda Ballingall braves the rain to show us her 5 favourite things about Glenrothes.
Linda Ballingall braves the rain to show us her 5 favourite things about Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Glenrothes is one of Fife’s biggest towns and sits right in the heart of the kingdom.

Created in 1948, this new town was originally built to provide housing and services to the families of miners at Rothes Colliery, a nearby “super pit”.

But when the pit closed, Glenrothes began attracting electronics firms and earned the reputation of Scotland’s Silicon Glen.

It’s now a modern hub and winner of numerous Beautiful Scotland and Britain in Bloom awards.

Linda runs the heritage centre at Rothes Halls.
Linda runs the heritage centre at Rothes Halls. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And it’s also famous for its public art, found everywhere from the town centre to small housing schemes and playparks.

Among its 40,000 residents is Linda Ballingall, a former tourism development officer and marketing manager for Glenrothes Development Corporation.

The 75-year-old was responsible for organising some of the town’s biggest events – from royal visits to a 1991 hot air balloon rally.

And she continues to run Glenrothes and Area Heritage Centre, which she opened in 2009.

She agreed to share 5 of the best things about Glenrothes.

1. The layout of Glenrothes

“The location and layout were fully considered when Glenrothes was first planned and the legacy of that is a beautiful town,” says Linda.

“There’s still a huge amount of green space and beautiful walkways everywhere you go.

“It’s very central. You’re only 10 minutes from a railway station, which means it’s easy to get to Edinburgh or Dundee.

“Everybody says it was built for the miners, and in the early days that’s exactly why they built it.

“But in hindsight, the failure of Rothes Colliery was actually the beginning of Glenrothes as the Scottish Silicon Glen.

“I don’t look on the pit failing as a disaster – quite the opposite.

“Thanks to inward investment attracting big electronics companies, it became a boom town and one of the most important places in Scotland.”

2. Hippo sculptures and other town art

“Where else can you find town art that’s had worldwide recognition?

“In particular, we have Stan Bonnar’s hippo sculptures which really caught the imagination and, in a way became synonymous with Glenrothes.”

Stan Bonnar is the father of actor Mark Bonnar, who made a documentary about the creation of the original concrete hippos 50 years ago.

Linda loves the concrete hippos found in Glenrothes
Linda loves the concrete hippos found in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Linda says: “It’s a strange animal to be associated with but, thanks to Stan Bonnar, that’s happened.

“In addition, there are a huge number of open spaces and smaller parks where town art is on show.

“And we also have the lovely bird sculpture outside Fife House.

“There was a BBC series called Scotland From The Sky, which featured the Glenrothes town art and it is regularly repeated, which shows the interest in it.”

3. Riverside Park in Glenrothes

“The council has announced a £5 million upgrade of Riverside Park, which will be great.

“However, the park is already wonderful even without that.

“It’s right in the centre of Glenrothes and was originally part of the Rothes Estate.

Riverside Park is one of the many places to walk in Glenrothes.
Riverside Park is one of Linda’s 5 favourite things about Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A lot of the paths that run through the park were actually carriage tracks that ran to Leslie House, where the Earl of Rothes lived.

“The play areas in the park were created by Glenrothes Development Corporation and Fife Council has done an excellent job of maintaining them.

“The park is a gem – it’s beautiful and extensive.

“It covers a much wider area than you imagine and some of the town art is dotted through it.

“There’s a group called Friends of Riverside Park, who do a magnificent job of keeping it all pristine.

“And it’s definitely one of my 5 favourite things about Glenrothes.”

4. Glenrothes churches

“The churches in Glenrothes have, from the very, very beginning, played a huge role.

“Although, sadly, the numbers attending churches everywhere are diminishing, they still have a massive role and do far more than I think the general public realise.

St Margaret's Church is one of many doing good work in Glenrothes.
St Margaret’s Church is one of many doing good work in the town.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Organisations that run every single week are very well attended, including by non-church goers.

“The churches have come together to share services and still do everything they can to serve people in the way they always did.

“They just get on with it and do it quietly but a lot of people benefit from it.”

5. Rothes Halls

“The Rothes Halls was set up to be a theatre complex and community centre for different things to happen.

“However, it was taken over by OnFife some years ago.

The Cheryl Crawford Dance Studio is one of many local groups to perform at Rothes Halls. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“It gets some fabulous acts, including a lot of tribute acts, and they’re all superb.

“And it also gets household names, including singers and comedy stars.

“It really is an important resource in the town.

“Meanwhile, I moved the Glenrothes and Area Heritage Centre into Rothes Halls last year and that’s helping to bring visitors in during the day.

“And I’m also working on putting on matinee shows to mark the end of the town’s 75th year.”

Conversation