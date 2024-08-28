Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he ‘had to get his frustration out somehow’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he ‘had to get his frustration out somehow’

William Allan preyed on terrified women over more than a decade, including raping three of them.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court
William Allan was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

A steroid-abusing thug who put four women through horrific ordeals in Fife has been jailed for more than eight years.

William Allan preyed on his terrified victims over more than a decade, including raping three of them.

The 36 year-old told one woman how he “had to get his frustration out somehow”.

This same woman recalled how she ended up feeling like a “sex object”.

Allan was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after earlier pleading guilty to a total of nine charges involving the four women.

Lord Clark sentenced him to a total of eight years and three months and he will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

He is further banned from approaching or contacting any of his victims.

Choked women in attacks

The crimes occurred between 2011 and 2023, mainly in Kirkcaldy.

The first woman recalled Allan being controlling and jealous.

He assaulted her at a wedding reception, grabbing her by the throat.

Two of Allan’s relatives had to step in to pull him away.

Prosecutor Jennifer Cameron said the woman felt “shaken, upset and terrified”.

The next woman suffered similar abuse. He would mock her and call her names.

The physical violence again included Allan choking her.

Miss Cameron said: “She blacked out on a few occasions and thought she was going to die because she could not breathe.”

He also attacked her after travelling to England for a music gig.

Allan raped the woman after becoming insistent she had to “meet his needs”.

Miss Cameron said: “She felt she could not put up much of a fight as she was terrified of him.”

This victim also felt “broken” after he attacked her while she was asleep and raped her again.

Further rapes

The third woman suffered similar physical and sexual abuse.

The prosecutor said: “She came to feel that she deserved this treatment and felt worthless.”

He went on to ask the final woman if she was in a “huff” after he raped her.

Miss Cameron said: “She told him she did not want to have sex with him.

“He said: ‘you did not say no’. She said telling him to stop should be enough.”

Following other incidents, Allan told her: “I need to get my frustration out somehow.”

Miss Cameron said: “She felt like a sex object and felt dependent on him.”

The woman went to police in February 2023, which lead a to a probe into the abuse Allan had inflicted on the other victims.

Steroid use

Michael Anderson KC, defending, said: “The use of street drugs contributed greatly to his behaviour, including steroids.

“He is deeply sorry for what he has done.”

Lord Clark said the jail term would have been 11 years but for the guilty pleas.

He said: “The victim impact statements submitted show the extremely distressing consequences of your crimes.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alexander Robertson
Angus cannabis farmer grew drugs for sick family members, court told
Andrew McAdam
Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury
Gavin Morrison
Fife serial flashing accused takes to stand to deny all charges
CCTV of Dundee police chase
VIDEO: Mercedes driver speeds through Dundee in police chase
Clair Frost
Prison warning after nursery worker's bizarre Loch Tay kayak hoax
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Female serial sex offender jailed
Sam Foster, Dundee Sheriff Court
Former Dundee pizza shop boss caught in police sting arranging child abuse
Andrew Cussick
Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway
Rapist John Allen
Controlling Stirlingshire bodybuilder car-jacked and raped terrified woman
Robert Brown
Fife predator who sexually abused two vulnerable boys is jailed for four years