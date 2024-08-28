Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he ‘had to get his frustration out somehow’

A steroid-abusing thug who put four women through horrific ordeals in Fife has been jailed for more than eight years.

William Allan preyed on his terrified victims over more than a decade, including raping three of them.

The 36 year-old told one woman how he “had to get his frustration out somehow”.

This same woman recalled how she ended up feeling like a “sex object”.

Allan was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after earlier pleading guilty to a total of nine charges involving the four women.

Lord Clark sentenced him to a total of eight years and three months and he will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

He is further banned from approaching or contacting any of his victims.

Choked women in attacks

The crimes occurred between 2011 and 2023, mainly in Kirkcaldy.

The first woman recalled Allan being controlling and jealous.

He assaulted her at a wedding reception, grabbing her by the throat.

Two of Allan’s relatives had to step in to pull him away.

Prosecutor Jennifer Cameron said the woman felt “shaken, upset and terrified”.

The next woman suffered similar abuse. He would mock her and call her names.

The physical violence again included Allan choking her.

Miss Cameron said: “She blacked out on a few occasions and thought she was going to die because she could not breathe.”

He also attacked her after travelling to England for a music gig.

Allan raped the woman after becoming insistent she had to “meet his needs”.

Miss Cameron said: “She felt she could not put up much of a fight as she was terrified of him.”

This victim also felt “broken” after he attacked her while she was asleep and raped her again.

Further rapes

The third woman suffered similar physical and sexual abuse.

The prosecutor said: “She came to feel that she deserved this treatment and felt worthless.”

He went on to ask the final woman if she was in a “huff” after he raped her.

Miss Cameron said: “She told him she did not want to have sex with him.

“He said: ‘you did not say no’. She said telling him to stop should be enough.”

Following other incidents, Allan told her: “I need to get my frustration out somehow.”

Miss Cameron said: “She felt like a sex object and felt dependent on him.”

The woman went to police in February 2023, which lead a to a probe into the abuse Allan had inflicted on the other victims.

Steroid use

Michael Anderson KC, defending, said: “The use of street drugs contributed greatly to his behaviour, including steroids.

“He is deeply sorry for what he has done.”

Lord Clark said the jail term would have been 11 years but for the guilty pleas.

He said: “The victim impact statements submitted show the extremely distressing consequences of your crimes.”

