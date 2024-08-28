Trout 1 Osprey 0: Watch as raptor loses tussle with monster fish on Tayside loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trout 1 Osprey 0: Watch as raptor loses tussle with monster fish on Tayside loch

The osprey's struggle with a 'mega' trout at Ledyatt Fishery near Dundee was captured on video.

By Graham Brown

A Tayside fishery’s ‘mega’ trout proved too hot to handle for one hungry osprey.

And Ledyatt Fishery captured the raptor’s struggle to pull the giant fish from the loch.

But it gave up the fight when the scales of justice tipped in favour of the trout.

The fishery north of Dundee is highly-rated among fly-fishers hoping to bag one of Ledyatt’s legendary ‘megas’.

It holds specimens of more than 20 pounds. Anglers who land a double figure rainbow or brown trout join the ‘mega’ roll of honour.

And Ledyatt owner David Duff reckons the loch regular wanted to join the list on its latest flying visit.

Ledyatt Loch owner David Duff
Ledyatt Loch owner David Duff at the popular fishery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

One of the fishery staff captured the exact moment the impressive bird dives into the loch in pursuit of prey.

But it’s obvious the hunter’s talons are hooked into something big.

And after nearly 20 seconds the osprey admits defeat.

Fishery boss David says he’s sure the bird encountered one of Ledyatt’s monsters.

And he’s sure it’ll be back for another try.

‘Majestic’ ospreys are regulars at Ledyatt

“We are so lucky to have the ospreys here and lucky to have them,” he said.

“They are beautiful, majestic, wonderful birds.

“The anglers enjoy watching these incredible birds do their thing.

Osprey takes on monster trout at Tayside Loch.
The moment the Ledyatt osprey dived into the loch. Image: Ledyatt Trout Fishery

“They teach their young to take fish out of the children’s pond.”

David added: “We’re happy to have predators like ospreys and otters to add to the life of the fishery.

“But this time it was 1-0 to the mega trout.”

Meanwhile, Police Scotland are investigating the shooting of another Tayside osprey earlier this month.

The bird was found badly injured by a gamekeeper in Glen Doll on the Glorious Twelfth.

But the extent of its injuries meant the osprey had to be put down.

