Trout 1 Osprey 0: Watch as raptor loses tussle with monster fish on Tayside loch

A Tayside fishery’s ‘mega’ trout proved too hot to handle for one hungry osprey.

And Ledyatt Fishery captured the raptor’s struggle to pull the giant fish from the loch.

But it gave up the fight when the scales of justice tipped in favour of the trout.

The fishery north of Dundee is highly-rated among fly-fishers hoping to bag one of Ledyatt’s legendary ‘megas’.

It holds specimens of more than 20 pounds. Anglers who land a double figure rainbow or brown trout join the ‘mega’ roll of honour.

And Ledyatt owner David Duff reckons the loch regular wanted to join the list on its latest flying visit.

One of the fishery staff captured the exact moment the impressive bird dives into the loch in pursuit of prey.

But it’s obvious the hunter’s talons are hooked into something big.

And after nearly 20 seconds the osprey admits defeat.

Fishery boss David says he’s sure the bird encountered one of Ledyatt’s monsters.

And he’s sure it’ll be back for another try.

‘Majestic’ ospreys are regulars at Ledyatt

“We are so lucky to have the ospreys here and lucky to have them,” he said.

“They are beautiful, majestic, wonderful birds.

“The anglers enjoy watching these incredible birds do their thing.

“They teach their young to take fish out of the children’s pond.”

David added: “We’re happy to have predators like ospreys and otters to add to the life of the fishery.

“But this time it was 1-0 to the mega trout.”

Meanwhile, Police Scotland are investigating the shooting of another Tayside osprey earlier this month.

The bird was found badly injured by a gamekeeper in Glen Doll on the Glorious Twelfth.

But the extent of its injuries meant the osprey had to be put down.