Home News Dundee

Dundee pub opens The Whisky Saloon with 250 bottles

Visitors to the Star and Garter can sample whiskies from around the world - costing up to £50.

By James Simpson
John Justice raising a glass in The Whisky Saloon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A Dundee pub has opened a new whisky bar with 250 bottles from around the world.

Part of the Star & Garter on Union Street has been turned into The Whisky Saloon.

Owners John and Thomas Justice have built up their collection by adding rare bottles from auctions in recent months.

John, 68, says customers can enjoy tipples ranging from £5 to £50 per drink.

He said: “There was discussion about turning this area of the Star & Garter into a cocktail bar.

A total of 250 bottles of whisky are on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We felt a whisky saloon was more in keeping with the look and feel of the pub.

“There have been renovations made to this part and we’ve got a large offering of whiskies.

“We have been sourcing some of the bottles through recent auctions.”

The saloon will also be holding tasting experiences with the hope of introducing a new generation of customers to the drink.

Tasting experiences planned at The Whisky Saloon in Dundee

John said: “Our tasting experiences have already generated interest.

“We’ve got a group from Austria who have booked in for a tasting when they visit Dundee next month.

“We are aware younger ones maybe aren’t whiskey drinkers.

“Through tasting experiences and, in time, whisky cocktails, we’re hoping people will find a tipple.

Publicans John and Thomas Justice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
“There are blends that might be smoother and sweeter starting points for beginners.

“We officially open this week but it’s already been a hit with Americans who have paid a visit.

“There are 250 whiskies, it’s certainly one of the biggest offerings locally.

“We’ve got Japanese, Irish, English, Highland and Islands whiskies on offer and we’ve got more tastings planned for the future.”

The opening night is being held on Thursday.

