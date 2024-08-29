Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted

Xauliano Mataj and Vilson Bilo were sentenced for their involvement in the Lorne Street cultivation.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police on Lorne Street
Police on Lorne Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A pair of men snared as part of raids on £2.3 million cannabis farms in Dundee have been jailed.

Albanian nationals Xauliano Mataj, 32 and Vilson Bilo, 29, were involved in an industrial-scale operation in a former social club and takeaway on Lorne Street.

Thousands of plants of varied maturity worth millions of pounds were recovered from the building and another premises on Ash Street.

Mattresses, food and other supplies were found within.

Two other men – Adiol Hila and Indrit Saraci – are still to be sentenced for their roles in the Ash Street operation.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Bilo and Mataj will be deported from the UK after serving prison sentences.

Power cut for search safety

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said the Lorne Street warehouse had several growing rooms containing plastic sheeting on the wall along.

There were lighting units, air vents and filters, despite the electricity supply having been shut off previously.

Two rooms were created within the roof space and accessed by ladders, which Ms Ritchie said were “not very safe to walk on”.

Police in Lorne Street
Police on Lorne Street. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

She said: “On January 8 2024, a search warrant was executed.

“Entry was gained by cutting through a side door. The premises was found to be locked from within.

“Upon forcing entry, a large-scale cannabis cultivation was found.

“The majority of the rooms were converted into a complex cannabis cultivation containing ventilation systems, air systems, heat lamps and a watering system.

“Both accused were traced hiding within the lower level of the building.

“Prior to entering, power was cut to the entire street to ensure the safety of officers and those within.”

Custody expected

Police found 912 plants in the Lorne Street building, which had a maximum potential street value of £684,000.

A similar cannabis cultivation was discovered on Ash Street, which had a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

Bilo and Mataj, both prisoners at HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug and were sentenced following the preparation of reports.

According to their solicitors, both expected to receive a custodial sentence.

Angela Clay, for Bilo, said an official investigation into whether her client had been the victim of human trafficking returned a “negative” result.

Sentencing

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “It’s very clear from the Crown’s narrative that on whatever basis, the cannabis plants amount to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“It could perhaps go without saying that you both deserve to be punished for your involvement and it must deter others from acting in a similar way.

“It is accepted that custodial terms must be imposed.

“I take account of the circumstances in which you came to be in Dundee, that you have no previous convictions, that it was unlikely either of you were going to significantly gain financially, that you are both eventually going to be deported, that you have expressed a degree of remorse and, in particular, the timing of your pleas of guilty.”

Both were jailed for 26 months.

