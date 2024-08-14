Firefighters had to rescue hiding £1.6m cannabis farmer during Dundee raid

A cannabis farm operator had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped while hiding from raiding police in Dundee.

Indrit Saraci, 29, had to be taken to hospital after becoming trapped under wood and plasterboard inside the former industrial building on Ash Street.

He is the second man facing a “lengthy” prison stint for his part in a £1.6million Dundee cannabis factory.

He and fellow Albanian national, Adiol Hila, 39, had been growing huge quantities of the Class B drug.

The operation was busted at the same time as another major cultivation on Lorne Street.

Cannabis worth £2.3million was seized from the two vacant premises.

Xauliano Mataj, 32 and Vilson Bilo, 29, are awaiting sentence for the Lorne Street cultivation.

Sheriff George Way told Saraci, a first offender: “This is an extremely serious offence.

“You have not just pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs into the wider community, you have pled guilty to producing plants which can be turned into street cannabis.

“You are therefore bringing into existence an illicit product that had not existed before.

“That is very grave indeed.”

Trapped while hiding

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how equipment and lighting, living quarters and more than 2,200 plants were found in the Ash Street building, which had been vacant for six months prior to being raided on January 8.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said police initially carried out a “welfare check” at the premises where Hila and Saraci were found.

Mr Thomson said: “The accused Saraci was discovered hiding under a large pile of wood and plasterboard.

“It was clear he had attempted to conceal himself in these materials to evade police detection.

“He had to be rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as he had become trapped.

“Due to concerns he had received injuries, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

In total, 2,242 plants were discovered in Ash Street, with a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

The combined total from the two raids was 3,154 plants which had a potential value of £2,365,500.

Saraci, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to producing cannabis and being concerned in its supply on January 8 on Ash Street.

Sheriff Way deferred sentence until later this month for a social work report to be obtained.

