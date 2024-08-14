Firefighters had to rescue hiding £1.6m cannabis farmer during Dundee raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters had to rescue hiding £1.6m cannabis farmer during Dundee raid

Indrit Saraci had to be taken to hospital after becoming trapped under wood and plasterboard inside the former industrial building on Ash Street.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ash Street Dundee, where £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found
Saraci was found in the abandoned property on Ash Street. Image: Google

A cannabis farm operator had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped while hiding from raiding police in Dundee.

Indrit Saraci, 29, had to be taken to hospital after becoming trapped under wood and plasterboard inside the former industrial building on Ash Street.

He is the second man facing a “lengthy” prison stint for his part in a £1.6million Dundee cannabis factory.

He and fellow Albanian national, Adiol Hila, 39, had been growing huge quantities of the Class B drug.

The operation was busted at the same time as another major cultivation on Lorne Street.

Cannabis worth £2.3million was seized from the two vacant premises.

Xauliano Mataj, 32 and Vilson Bilo, 29, are awaiting sentence for the Lorne Street cultivation.

Police on Lorne Street
Police on Lorne Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Sheriff George Way told Saraci, a first offender: “This is an extremely serious offence.

“You have not just pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs into the wider community, you have pled guilty to producing plants which can be turned into street cannabis.

“You are therefore bringing into existence an illicit product that had not existed before.

“That is very grave indeed.”

Trapped while hiding

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how equipment and lighting, living quarters and more than 2,200 plants were found in the Ash Street building, which had been vacant for six months prior to being raided on January 8.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said police initially carried out a “welfare check” at the premises where Hila and Saraci were found.

Mr Thomson said: “The accused Saraci was discovered hiding under a large pile of wood and plasterboard.

“It was clear he had attempted to conceal himself in these materials to evade police detection.

“He had to be rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as he had become trapped.

“Due to concerns he had received injuries, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A cannabis farm
Plants, lighting and living quarters were found. Image: Shutterstock.

In total, 2,242 plants were discovered in Ash Street, with a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

The combined total from the two raids was 3,154 plants which had a potential value of £2,365,500.

Saraci, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to producing cannabis and being concerned in its supply on January 8 on Ash Street.

Sheriff Way deferred sentence until later this month for a social work report to be obtained.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

