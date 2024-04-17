Stretch of A9 in Perth to have reduced 50mph speed limit for 10 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stretch of A9 in Perth to have reduced 50mph speed limit for 10 months

Scottish Water will be installing a sewer in the area.

By Andrew Robson
Restrictions will be introduced on the A9 towards the Inveralmond roundabout in Perth
Restrictions will be introduced on the A9 towards the Inveralmond roundabout. Image: Google Street View

A stretch of the A9 in Perth will have a reduced 50mph speed limit for 10 months during the installation of a new sewer.

The restrictions will be in place on the northbound carriageway between the A85 Creiff/Perth off-ramp and the Inverlamond Roundabout.

The road will first shut for two nights between 9pm and 6am from this Saturday to apply various safety measures.

Sewer upgrade on A9 in Perth

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via the B9993 and Ruthvenfield Road through Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The 50mph speed limit restriction will then begin on Monday (April 22) with the sewer installation expected to last for 10 months.

David Lavery, Scottish Water’s senior project manager, said: “We are investing in several large-scale infrastructure projects across the Fair City, which this work is part of.

The location of the speed restrictions on the A9 in Perth amid sewer works
The location of the speed restrictions. Image: Google Maps

“As well as helping to transfer the flows from the city centre’s ‘super-sewer’, the work will also reinforce the area’s sewer network and facilitate future development in the city.

“Ahead of this work beginning, we need to ensure the site is safely set up with traffic management in place.

“We appreciate these overnight road closures, followed by a new speed limit at the A9 for up to 10 months, may cause some disruption and inconvenience.

“We thank motorists for their patience and understanding during this time.”

A further two-night closure will be required at the end of the project to return the road to its normal condition.

