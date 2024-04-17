Stretch of A9 in Perth to have reduced 50mph speed limit for 10 months

A stretch of the A9 in Perth will have a reduced 50mph speed limit for 10 months during the installation of a new sewer.

The restrictions will be in place on the northbound carriageway between the A85 Creiff/Perth off-ramp and the Inverlamond Roundabout.

The road will first shut for two nights between 9pm and 6am from this Saturday to apply various safety measures.

Sewer upgrade on A9 in Perth

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via the B9993 and Ruthvenfield Road through Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The 50mph speed limit restriction will then begin on Monday (April 22) with the sewer installation expected to last for 10 months.

David Lavery, Scottish Water’s senior project manager, said: “We are investing in several large-scale infrastructure projects across the Fair City, which this work is part of.

“As well as helping to transfer the flows from the city centre’s ‘super-sewer’, the work will also reinforce the area’s sewer network and facilitate future development in the city.

“Ahead of this work beginning, we need to ensure the site is safely set up with traffic management in place.

“We appreciate these overnight road closures, followed by a new speed limit at the A9 for up to 10 months, may cause some disruption and inconvenience.

“We thank motorists for their patience and understanding during this time.”

A further two-night closure will be required at the end of the project to return the road to its normal condition.