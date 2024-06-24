Killer driver jailed for Cowdenbeath community gardener hit and run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Killer driver jailed for Cowdenbeath community gardener hit and run

Darren McPhee hit and killed Stephen Davis in Cowdenbeath and was only caught two days later.

By Grant McCabe
Stephen Davis died after a crash on Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Stephen Davis (pictured) died after being hit by McPhee on Cowdenbeath's High Street. Image: Police Scotland

A killer driver who left for dead a beloved Fife organic gardener in a hit and run in Cowdenbeath has been jailed for almost five years.

Darren McPhee, 32, was speeding behind the wheel of a stolen Audi SQ5 with a fake registration plate when he hit Stephen Davis as he crossed the road.

The 46 year-old tragically never recovered having been struck on the A909 in his home town of Cowdenbeath last September 14.

McPhee failed to stop and sped away on the wrong side of the road.

Police at the scene of the fatal hit and run on High Street in Cowdenbeath.
Police at the scene of the hit-and-on on Cowdenbeath High Street. Image: Councillor Darren Watt/Facebook

He was caught two days later, while the Audi was eventually discovered “fully dismantled” at a recycling centre in Thornton.

McPhee – who already had a conviction for a road traffic offence – was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to four years and eight months, having earlier pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Family devastation

Lord Scott said Mr Davis’ father and brother had penned moving impact statements describing the “emotional and psychological impact” of their loss.

The judge noted Mr Davis himself had lost his partner to cancer just months before he was killed.

The couple had run the community Cowdenbeath Market Garden project.

At the time of his death, Mr Davis’ family paid tribute to their “loving son, brother uncle and friend”.

Lord Scott said: “Clearly excessive speed was the key ingredient to what happened.”

He said McPhee would have been jailed for seven years but for the guilty plea.

He will also be banned from the road for eight years and four months after his release.

Travelling up to 66mph

CCTV was shown to the High Court in Edinburgh previously.

Prosecutor Gavin Anderson KC said: “As Mr Davis crossed the road, he initially walked and then began to run.

“This was apparently in response to seeing the approaching Audi.

“As he did so, he was struck by the vehicle. He was thrown into the air before coming to rest on the pavement.”

The court heard McPhee carried on, leaving stricken Mr Davis on the ground and witnesses desperately trying to save his life.

McPhee was found to have been driving at 42mph in a 30mph zone on impact but officers believed he was travelling at up to 66mph moments before the collision.

Because of the car’s destruction, investigators could not do a full study.

The court heard on Monday McPhee was said to be in a hurry that evening as he had got news a relative was sick.

John Scullion KC, defending, said McPhee stated he “lies awake at night replaying events” of what happened.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

