Man who died in Cowdenbeath High Street crash named

A pedestrian who died after a crash involving an Audi on Cowdenbeath’s High Street has been named.

Police confirmed Stephen Davis, 46, from Cowdenbeath, died after the collision at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Davis’s family have now paid tribute to the “loving son, brother uncle and friend”.

“We are devastated by the loss of Stephen and the circumstances and timing that led to his death,” they said in a statement.

“We are still grieving the loss of his long-term partner, who passed away in July, we are still unable to comprehend the nature of his passing.

“Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

“Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project.

“He will be deeply missed by us all.

“We would like to thank the bystanders who tried to help Stephen at the scene, all the witnesses who came forward with information and also Police Scotland.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for Stephen.”

Audi yet to be traced

The vehicle involved has yet to be recovered and enquiries are ongoing to trace it.

It is believed to have been a grey coloured Audi SQ5 which was driven in the direction of Perth Road immediately after the collision.

It is then believed to have been driven towards the north-east of Fife but remains untraced.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen a similar vehicle parked in an unfamiliar place or has any other information about the vehicle to get in touch.

Those with information are urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3653 of Thursday September 14.

Darren McPhee, 32, from Cowdenbeath appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces charges of failing to stop and report an accident.

McPhee made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.