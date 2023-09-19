Man who died in Cowdenbeath High Street crash named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who died in Cowdenbeath High Street crash named

Stephen Davis, 46, was involved in a collision with a grey Audi on Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
Stephen Davis
Stephen Davis died after a crash on Cowdenbeath's High Street. Image: Police Scotland

A pedestrian who died after a crash involving an Audi on Cowdenbeath’s High Street has been named.

Police confirmed Stephen Davis, 46, from Cowdenbeath, died after the collision at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Davis’s family have now paid tribute to the “loving son, brother uncle and friend”.

“We are devastated by the loss of Stephen and the circumstances and timing that led to his death,” they said in a statement.

“We are still grieving the loss of his long-term partner, who passed away in July, we are still unable to comprehend the nature of his passing.

“Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

“Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project.

“He will be deeply missed by us all.

“We would like to thank the bystanders who tried to help Stephen at the scene, all the witnesses who came forward with information and also Police Scotland.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for Stephen.”

Audi yet to be traced

The vehicle involved has yet to be recovered and enquiries are ongoing to trace it.

It is believed to have been a grey coloured Audi SQ5 which was driven in the direction of Perth Road immediately after the collision.

It is then believed to have been driven towards the north-east of Fife but remains untraced.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen a similar vehicle parked in an unfamiliar place or has any other information about the vehicle to get in touch.

Those with information are urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3653 of Thursday September 14.

Darren McPhee, 32, from Cowdenbeath appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

He also faces charges of failing to stop and report an accident.

McPhee made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

