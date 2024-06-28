Craig Levein hails Josh McPake career ‘story’ as St Johnstone boss reveals multi-team plan for Highland double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein hails Josh McPake career ‘story’ as St Johnstone boss reveals multi-team plan for Highland double-header

The Perth boss believes their is "leads more to come" from summer signing McPake.

Summer signing Josh McPake's talent is not in dispute by St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Summer signing Josh McPake's talent is not in dispute by St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
By Sean Hamilton

Craig Levein believes there is more to come from St Johnstone recruit Josh McPake.

The Rangers academy graduate was highly-rated as a youngster, but has yet to hit the heights in his senior career.

Nevertheless, he has kept on grafting.

McPake’s never-say-die attitude is something Saints boss Craig Levein admires.

And the Perth manager, whose side face Nairn County and Huntly in a friendly double-header this weekend, hopes his summer wide recruit’s “story” can have a happy ending.

Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone’s new attacker Josh McPake. Image: SNS

Levein told Saints TV: “He’s an attack-minded player. He likes to dribble with the ball, he’s quick.

“He was a young prodigy at Rangers at one time and he’s kind of lost his way a little bit, but I quite like that story.

“There’s obviously talent there. It’s about has he got the determination and drive to make his career as good as it can possibly be.

“I think there’s certainly loads more to come from him.”

Saints will face Nairn on Friday night before taking on Huntly on Saturday afternoon.

Two games in two days present unique challenges, even on a friendly basis.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS

But the Perth boss has a plan of action in place he hopes will help prepare his side for the impending Premier Sports Cup kick-off in July.

“The plan is to play one team for an hour on Friday, then a new team for the last half-hour, then to flip them around on the Saturday,” Levein said.

“Obviously, we might get one or two injuries – hopefully not but we might do – so we’ll take some of the kids up with us as well to fill those spots.

“It’s quite a challenge to go from pre-season immediately into the cup. It’s quite difficult to plan training around this scenario, with friendlies, then immediately into cup ties.

“But we want to be ready. There are only two major cup competitions in the country, so we want to be as ready as we possibly can be.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Uche Ikpeazu has been ruled out with a knee injury. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone suffer Uche Ikpeazu injury blow as 'accident' rules out summer signing until…
Taylor Steven is made a big impression on loan at Alloa.
Taylor Steven aims to seize St Johnstone chance after Alloa springboard
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule…
Drey Wright in action for St Johnstone.
Drey Wright insists St Johnstone looking to put last season's cup disaster right as…
Jack Sanders pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Jack Sanders: Talks with two ex-St Johnstone bosses helped sell star on switch
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler has been a regular sight at the South Inch in Perth. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth's South Inch…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Liam Parker (left) and Taylor Steven (right) will look to push for first team recognition after signing new St Johnstone contracts. Images: SNS
New contracts for 2 more St Johnstone starlets as League One loan pair set…

Conversation