Craig Levein hails Josh McPake career ‘story’ as St Johnstone boss reveals multi-team plan for Highland double-header

Craig Levein believes there is more to come from St Johnstone recruit Josh McPake.

The Rangers academy graduate was highly-rated as a youngster, but has yet to hit the heights in his senior career.

Nevertheless, he has kept on grafting.

McPake’s never-say-die attitude is something Saints boss Craig Levein admires.

And the Perth manager, whose side face Nairn County and Huntly in a friendly double-header this weekend, hopes his summer wide recruit’s “story” can have a happy ending.

Levein told Saints TV: “He’s an attack-minded player. He likes to dribble with the ball, he’s quick.

“He was a young prodigy at Rangers at one time and he’s kind of lost his way a little bit, but I quite like that story.

“There’s obviously talent there. It’s about has he got the determination and drive to make his career as good as it can possibly be.

“I think there’s certainly loads more to come from him.”

Saints will face Nairn on Friday night before taking on Huntly on Saturday afternoon.

Two games in two days present unique challenges, even on a friendly basis.

But the Perth boss has a plan of action in place he hopes will help prepare his side for the impending Premier Sports Cup kick-off in July.

“The plan is to play one team for an hour on Friday, then a new team for the last half-hour, then to flip them around on the Saturday,” Levein said.

“Obviously, we might get one or two injuries – hopefully not but we might do – so we’ll take some of the kids up with us as well to fill those spots.

“It’s quite a challenge to go from pre-season immediately into the cup. It’s quite difficult to plan training around this scenario, with friendlies, then immediately into cup ties.

“But we want to be ready. There are only two major cup competitions in the country, so we want to be as ready as we possibly can be.”