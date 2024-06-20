St Johnstone snap up Josh McPake as wide man reveals 3 things he’ll add to Perth attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone snap up Josh McPake as wide man reveals 3 things he’ll add to Perth attack

McPake has signed a two-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone's new attacker Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

Josh McPake has revealed the 3 key attributes he’ll bring to St Johnstone after signing a two-year deal with the Perth club.

The 22-year-old spent time training at McDiarmid Park last season and has now signed up permanently for Craig Levein’s side.

Having come through the ranks at Rangers, McPake racked up experience on loan with Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers and Queen’s Park, before a permanent move to Stirling Albion during the final months of last season.

After putting pen to paper, he revealed his joy at signing up in Perth and told fans what they can expect.

Josh McPake in action for Dundee.
Josh McPake in loan action in the 2019/20 season for Dundee. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. When I was told the club was interested, I was just buzzing to get going.

“When I came in towards the end of last season, the gaffer wanted a wee look at me. I thought I did well and I really enjoyed training and being with the lads.

“I’ve come back in good shape and I’m looking forward to the games coming up and getting myself fit and ready.

“First and foremost I want to do well for the team. The main thing is that the team does well.

“If the team does well, I will get the benefits out of it. That is the same with everyone else. I want to help the team with goals, assists and creativity.”

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Manager Craig Levein added: “Josh impressed when he joined us for training last season and we were keen to welcome him back in for the upcoming campaign.

“He has undeniable ability and we will be working hard to ensure he is up to speed and ready to attack the Premier Sports Cup games next month.”

McPake becomes Levein’s fourth summer signing, joining Uchi Ikpeazu, Josh Rae and Jack Sanders.

Conversation