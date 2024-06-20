St Johnstone snap up Josh McPake as wide man reveals 3 things he’ll add to Perth attack

Josh McPake has revealed the 3 key attributes he’ll bring to St Johnstone after signing a two-year deal with the Perth club.

The 22-year-old spent time training at McDiarmid Park last season and has now signed up permanently for Craig Levein’s side.

Having come through the ranks at Rangers, McPake racked up experience on loan with Dundee, Greenock Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers and Queen’s Park, before a permanent move to Stirling Albion during the final months of last season.

After putting pen to paper, he revealed his joy at signing up in Perth and told fans what they can expect.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. When I was told the club was interested, I was just buzzing to get going.

“When I came in towards the end of last season, the gaffer wanted a wee look at me. I thought I did well and I really enjoyed training and being with the lads.

“I’ve come back in good shape and I’m looking forward to the games coming up and getting myself fit and ready.

“First and foremost I want to do well for the team. The main thing is that the team does well.

“If the team does well, I will get the benefits out of it. That is the same with everyone else. I want to help the team with goals, assists and creativity.”

Manager Craig Levein added: “Josh impressed when he joined us for training last season and we were keen to welcome him back in for the upcoming campaign.

“He has undeniable ability and we will be working hard to ensure he is up to speed and ready to attack the Premier Sports Cup games next month.”

McPake becomes Levein’s fourth summer signing, joining Uchi Ikpeazu, Josh Rae and Jack Sanders.