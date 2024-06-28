Perth man says ‘disgusting’ sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard

A local resident says he feels foul-smelling sewage flowing down a Perth street is a “health hazard”.

Michael Norval, 72, claims sewage has been flowing out of a drain on Bowerswell Road, Bridgend, for around two weeks.

He also says that the issue has not improved despite a site visit from Scottish Water.

The retired surveyor told The Courier: “The water is coming from a drain by Brompton Terrace.

“It started about two weeks ago and first of all it just seemed like rainwater.

“But lately it’s definitely been sewage, and it’s evident by the water and debris on the road.

“Cars splash pedestrians as they walk on the only pavement as they walk down Dundee Road into Perth.

“I’ve been a resident here for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.

‘Toilet material’ spilling onto Perth road

“You wouldn’t be able to print what comes out here – anything you put down the toilet is coming out onto the road

“Clearly it’s a health hazard for any pedestrian.

“I saw a lady just five minutes ago lifting her dog over the water, it’s not just humans that are affected by this.”

Michael claims Scottish Water has already been on-site but could not resolve the problem.

He added: “You know what the smell is – it’s clearly sewage and it’s not nice

“At the beginning of last week, there was a tanker here trying to clear the blockage.

“They told me that a hose wouldn’t sort it and that the road would need to be opened up.

“If the blockage needs fixing it could take some time to sort it out and the unsanitary conditions will remain through that time.”

Scottish Water says sewage being treated as ‘matter of urgency’

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Unfortunately our operatives were unable to resolve the issue in the first instance due to complexities with the repair and the job was then escalated to our contractor Clancy who are now on site (Friday, June 28) with a large vactor as they look to clear this blockage.

“Traffic management is currently in place for the safety of the working team and all road users.

“Once the blockage has been cleared and our clean-up of the road is complete, the street will then be returned to its normal condition.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this flooding issue and the resulting work.

“This job is being treated as a matter of urgency and we hope to have reached completion shortly.”

Elsewhere in Perth, walkers at a popular path were warned after a suspected sewage leak in December.