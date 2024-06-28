Perth man says ‘disgusting’ sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth man says ‘disgusting’ sewage spilling out on city street is health hazard

Michael Norval claims sewage water has been discharged from a drain for two weeks.

By Kieran Webster
"I've been a resident here for 30 years and I've never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.
In his 30 years as a resident, Michael Norval has 'never seen anything as disgusting as this'. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A local resident says he feels foul-smelling sewage flowing down a Perth street is a “health hazard”.

Michael Norval, 72, claims sewage has been flowing out of a drain on Bowerswell Road, Bridgend, for around two weeks.

He also says that the issue has not improved despite a site visit from Scottish Water.

Sewage water bubbling out of the drain. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Sewage debris on the road near the overflowing drain. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomoson

The retired surveyor told The Courier: “The water is coming from a drain by Brompton Terrace.

“It started about two weeks ago and first of all it just seemed like rainwater.

“But lately it’s definitely been sewage, and it’s evident by the water and debris on the road.

“Cars splash pedestrians as they walk on the only pavement as they walk down Dundee Road into Perth.

“I’ve been a resident here for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything quite as disgusting as this.

‘Toilet material’ spilling onto Perth road

“You wouldn’t be able to print what comes out here – anything you put down the toilet is coming out onto the road

“Clearly it’s a health hazard for any pedestrian.

“I saw a lady just five minutes ago lifting her dog over the water, it’s not just humans that are affected by this.”

Michael Norval holding his nose at the drain
Michael says there is a “disgusting” smell coming from the sewer. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
The sewage flows down Bowerswell Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Michael claims Scottish Water has already been on-site but could not resolve the problem.

He added: “You know what the smell is – it’s clearly sewage and it’s not nice

“At the beginning of last week, there was a tanker here trying to clear the blockage.

“They told me that a hose wouldn’t sort it and that the road would need to be opened up.

“If the blockage needs fixing it could take some time to sort it out and the unsanitary conditions will remain through that time.”

Scottish Water says sewage being treated as ‘matter of urgency’

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Unfortunately our operatives were unable to resolve the issue in the first instance due to complexities with the repair and the job was then escalated to our contractor Clancy who are now on site (Friday, June 28) with a large vactor as they look to clear this blockage.

“Traffic management is currently in place for the safety of the working team and all road users.

“Once the blockage has been cleared and our clean-up of the road is complete, the street will then be returned to its normal condition.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this flooding issue and the resulting work.

“This job is being treated as a matter of urgency and we hope to have reached completion shortly.”

Elsewhere in Perth, walkers at a popular path were warned after a suspected sewage leak in December.

More from Perth & Kinross

An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
11
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail in Kinross.
Locations of all 30 Hairy Highland Coos as trail launched across Perth and Kinross
Meghann Beckers following an earlier hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drunken car thief smashed into tree after stealing haul of goods from Perth house
SGN roadworks causing tailbacks on the A9 near Dunkeld
7 Perthshire roadwork projects creating gridlock fears ahead of 'critical' tourist season
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
IMS installation manager Arran Donald with the heat pump in Blairgowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
What does it take to install a heat pump in Tayside and Fife -…
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including timings, parking, weather and more
Glenalmond College and Craigclowan School head teacher Liz Henderson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Craigclowan School
Perthshire schools announce merger plans
Andrew MacPherson.
Motorcyclist who died in A9 Highland Perthshire crash named
Mark Moore is due to be released early as part of a scheme to ease overcrowding.
Perth prisoner due for early release threatened to rape police officer's six-year-old daughter

Conversation