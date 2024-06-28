Emergency services called to two-car crash in centre of Montrose

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in the centre of Montrose.

The incident happened on the A92 Basin View road near Tesco and the railway station at around 2pm on Friday.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.05pm to a report of a two-car crash on Basin View, Montrose.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

