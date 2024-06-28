Emergency services called to two-car crash in centre of Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services called to two-car crash in centre of Montrose

The crash happened on the A92 near the railway station.

By Chloe Burrell
Basin View, Montrose.
Basin View, Montrose. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in the centre of Montrose.

The incident happened on the A92 Basin View road near Tesco and the railway station at around 2pm on Friday.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.05pm to a report of a two-car crash on Basin View, Montrose.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Michal Calder in the Countdown final. Image: Countdown/Channel 4
Forfar foodbank charity boss loses in Countdown final against 'frighteningly good' 16-year-old
Stephen Kerr
VIDEO: Angus hustings chaos as Tory hopeful Stephen Kerr accuses audience of 'intimidation'
Whitehills pupils with one of their ice cream cones at Forfar Botanists' Garden. Image: Angus Council
Forfar schoolkids overcome hiccup to sprinkle summer fun with town Ice Cream Trail
Art class with visiting specialists will be a thing of the past in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
End-of-term axe falls on Angus primary school art, PE and music teachers
5
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
Two men and one woman charged after 'disturbance' at Arbroath house
Ian Keir's tremors have been cured. Image: Dundee University
Retired Carnoustie firefighter's Parkinson's tremors cured by 'miracle' treatment
The public met RES representatives to discuss the Bonnyknox solar bid on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath solar farm schemes generating concern
10
Finn with the new Anaphylaxis Kitt allergy equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Finn, 4, raises £3,000 to buy lifesaving kit for new Arbroath school
Fiona Laing (centre) with cinema manager Connie Gallagher (left) and daughter Skye Laing at The Bikeriders premiere. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Ex-Wren Fiona enlists Tom Hardy for Arbroath bikers event to help Vietnam trek fund
An exterior shot of Monifieth Library.
Monifieth Library building put up for sale with £175k price tag

Conversation