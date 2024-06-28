Vandalised car abandoned for months ‘typifies mindset towards Lochee’ say locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Vandalised car abandoned for months ‘typifies mindset towards Lochee’ say locals

"If this was Broughty Ferry that's not going to be left to sit there the way it has in Lochee."

By James Simpson
Residents Jim Clarke and George Drummond next to a damaged car in Lochee.
Residents Jim Clarke and George Drummond next to the damaged vehicle in Lochee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents and businesses have slammed the lack of action over a badly damaged vehicle in Dundee.

An Audi has been abandoned outside several stores on the High Street in Lochee in recent months.

Despite dozens of complaints to the local authority and Police Scotland, the vehicle has been repeatedly vandalised.

Many believe the car would have been removed by now had it been parked in other areas, such as Broughty Ferry.

‘Only a matter of time’ before vehicle set on fire, say Lochee residents

Residents Jim Clarke and George Drummond said it wouldn’t be long before something worse happens.

George said: “It was the young ones that started to damage it, all the windows got put in.

“It’s been here for months and is taking up limited parking space on the High Street.

“If this was anywhere else, bar Lochee, it would have been uplifted by now.

“It’s only a matter of time that it’s set on fire.”

The car has been badly damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
It has been dumped in a loading bay for months. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The car has been damaged by yobs in recent weeks. Image: James Simpson/DC

Staff from Infinity Studios hair salon said they also wanted the vehicle moved as it sits near the entrance to their shop.

Co-owner Lynsey Sutherland: “A few of the businesses have contacted the police and the council.

Abandoned car ‘doesn’t look great’ on High Street

“I’m sure if one of our cars were parked there illegally it would have been dealt with quickly.

“There was a traffic cone in the back of it and it doesn’t look great sitting on the High Street.

“Businesses have raised concerns about it potentially being set on fire.

Businesses said dozens of complaints have been made. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“As a business we obviously want it moved on as well.”

One man, who did not wish to be named, said it “typified attitudes” about the area.

‘Wouldn’t happen in Broughty Ferry’

He said: “If this was Broughty Ferry that’s not going to be left to sit there the way it has in Lochee.

“Folk have been complaining about it – I can assure you of that.

“It typifies the mindset towards Lochee.

“How on earth has this been allowed to sit on the High Street for so long?

“Suffice to say, I don’t think the owner’s coming back.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the matter.”

Do you agree that Lochee gets a rough deal? Can anything be done to change it? Let us know in the comments below

