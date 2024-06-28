Vandalised car abandoned for months ‘typifies mindset towards Lochee’ say locals

Residents and businesses have slammed the lack of action over a badly damaged vehicle in Dundee.

An Audi has been abandoned outside several stores on the High Street in Lochee in recent months.

Despite dozens of complaints to the local authority and Police Scotland, the vehicle has been repeatedly vandalised.

Many believe the car would have been removed by now had it been parked in other areas, such as Broughty Ferry.

‘Only a matter of time’ before vehicle set on fire, say Lochee residents

Residents Jim Clarke and George Drummond said it wouldn’t be long before something worse happens.

George said: “It was the young ones that started to damage it, all the windows got put in.

“It’s been here for months and is taking up limited parking space on the High Street.

“If this was anywhere else, bar Lochee, it would have been uplifted by now.

“It’s only a matter of time that it’s set on fire.”

Staff from Infinity Studios hair salon said they also wanted the vehicle moved as it sits near the entrance to their shop.

Co-owner Lynsey Sutherland: “A few of the businesses have contacted the police and the council.

Abandoned car ‘doesn’t look great’ on High Street

“I’m sure if one of our cars were parked there illegally it would have been dealt with quickly.

“There was a traffic cone in the back of it and it doesn’t look great sitting on the High Street.

“Businesses have raised concerns about it potentially being set on fire.

“As a business we obviously want it moved on as well.”

One man, who did not wish to be named, said it “typified attitudes” about the area.

‘Wouldn’t happen in Broughty Ferry’

He said: “If this was Broughty Ferry that’s not going to be left to sit there the way it has in Lochee.

“Folk have been complaining about it – I can assure you of that.

“It typifies the mindset towards Lochee.

“How on earth has this been allowed to sit on the High Street for so long?

“Suffice to say, I don’t think the owner’s coming back.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the matter.”

