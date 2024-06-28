James McPake hails Kieran Ngwenya for Dunfermline decision and the qualities that can make Pars better

James McPake feared Dunfermline would lose out on Kieran Ngwenya when he was told QPR had entered the race for his signature.

But the Pars boss is thrilled the defender chose black and white instead of the the ‘lights’ of London.

Ngwenya has signed a two-year deal with the Fifers after leaving Aberdeen at the end of last season.

He made just two top-team outings for the Dons but has since clocked up nearly 100 first-team appearances during loans with Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle.

Partick, where he spent last season, were keen on a permanent move, as were English Championship side QPR, where he would have gone into their under/23s side.

McPake is thrilled the youngster saw the bigger picture and the opportunities available at East End Park following the exit of left-back Josh Edwards for Charlton Athletic.

“I’m delighted to sign Kieran,” said McPake. “We’ve been talking to him for a good two or three weeks and he had a good few options.

“There’s been back and forth and options here and there, but we’re just delighted to get it done.

“When there was dialogue with other clubs, I was told by his representative.

“When a club like Queens Park Rangers comes in for him and he decides to put his career at the front that’s impressive.

‘It lights everyone up’

“They’re a big football club and it lights everyone up when you have the option to go there. But he understands he wants and needs to play first-team football.

“Most of our other players have. But he’ll maybe look at Josh and see there’s a chance if you come in here and do well.”

McPake has stressed that it would be impossible for him to find a like-for-like replacement for Edwards, who departed for England after five years with Dunfermline.

But he is convinced Ngwenya’s qualities offer the Pars an alternative on the left flank that could enhance their options.

“He’s got plenty of potential,” added McPake. “In terms of what we’re looking to do and how we want to play, profile-wise he was the one who stood out.

“I was very conscious of saying we weren’t trying to bring a Josh Edwards back to the club. Kieran has got a load of different qualities.

“He’s very attack-minded but equally comfortable defending as well.

“He is a real athlete, really quick and powerful. He’s aggressive on the ball as well; he puts great deliveries into the box.

“It’s ever so hard when you lose a player like Josh Edwards. But we believe in bringing Kieran in we can get him going and be equally as good on that left-hand side.

“And hopefully a bit better as well.”