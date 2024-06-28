Forfar foodbank charity boss loses in Countdown final against ‘frighteningly good’ 16-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar foodbank charity boss loses in Countdown final against ‘frighteningly good’ 16-year-old

Michael Calder, 34, appeared on the Channel 4 show's series final on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald & Ellidh Aitken
Michal Calder in the Countdown final. Image: Countdown/Channel 4
Michal Calder in the Countdown final. Image: Countdown/Channel 4

A Forfar foodbank charity boss has lost in the final of TV show Countdown against a “frighteningly good” teenage opponent.

Michael Calder, 34, area manager for the Trussell Trust, appeared in the final of the Channel 4 show’s latest series on Friday.

He was defeated by 16-year-old Arthur Page with a couple of rounds still to play.

Michael told The Courier: “It was a wonderful day.

Forfar man films several Countdown episodes in one day

“All the finals – the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand final – are filmed in one day.

“We (the contestants) were all there together so there was a real community feel about it.

“Arthur was frighteningly good, I never had an expectation to defeat him and I was happy with how I did.

“He is a humble young man and I was happy for him.”

Michael and Arthur during a numbers round. Image: Countdown/Channel 4

Michael appeared in a total of 11 episodes of Countdown.

He qualified for the quarter-finals back in February and has been appearing on the show for the last week.

He said: “The day we filmed all the finals was long but so much fun because everyone was really lovely.

“It was a really co-operative environment and we all went out for drinks after – but not Arthur because he wasn’t old enough.

‘It was a great experience’

“I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.

“It was a great experience.”

Michael previously appeared on Countdown in 2009 but was knocked out.

The show’s rules meant he could not apply again for another 10 years.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed the show since I was wee.

“I’ve watched it in stages and got back into it a couple of years ago after a while.

Michael works for the Trussell Trust. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I started watching it again when Colin Murray became host and started getting really into it.

“As everyone does when they watch at home, I got my notepad out and played along and I thought, ‘I’m alright at this, I could give it another crack’.

“I had absolutely no expectation to get to where I have. I went on for a good time and hoped I’d win one game.

“I won that game, then it was two, then three, then four. Then it became eight and I had no idea how that happened.”

‘More pressure’ as Michael progressed through rounds of Countdown

Michael admits he felt nervous as he progressed through each stage.

He said: “I decided that I would have to practise as you see who you could be up against – it goes up a level.

“There’s more pressure because people think you’re good and you’re expecting to know good words and get the numbers.

“I just wanted to make the quarter-final competitive and not embarrass myself.

“I’ve watched the episodes back and have played along at home – the on-screen Michael is beating the one at home.

“Sometimes you remember some mistakes but other times you think, ‘Wow, that was a good spot – well done me’.”

The Countdown trophy handover with host Colin Murray (right). Image: Countdown/Channel 4

Michael says he would encourage others to follow in his footsteps and apply for the show.

He added: “It’s a fun day out if nothing else.

“I didn’t have any expectations – it is just a fun experience.

“If you’re sitting at home with your notebook playing along anyway then I would say just go for it.”

The Courier has taken a look at seven times people from Tayside and Fife won big on TV gameshows – including an eight-time Countdown champion.

