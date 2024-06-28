Forfar foodbank charity boss loses in Countdown final against ‘frighteningly good’ 16-year-old

A Forfar foodbank charity boss has lost in the final of TV show Countdown against a “frighteningly good” teenage opponent.

Michael Calder, 34, area manager for the Trussell Trust, appeared in the final of the Channel 4 show’s latest series on Friday.

He was defeated by 16-year-old Arthur Page with a couple of rounds still to play.

Michael told The Courier: “It was a wonderful day.

Forfar man films several Countdown episodes in one day

“All the finals – the quarter-finals, semi-finals and grand final – are filmed in one day.

“We (the contestants) were all there together so there was a real community feel about it.

“Arthur was frighteningly good, I never had an expectation to defeat him and I was happy with how I did.

“He is a humble young man and I was happy for him.”

Michael appeared in a total of 11 episodes of Countdown.

He qualified for the quarter-finals back in February and has been appearing on the show for the last week.

He said: “The day we filmed all the finals was long but so much fun because everyone was really lovely.

“It was a really co-operative environment and we all went out for drinks after – but not Arthur because he wasn’t old enough.

‘It was a great experience’

“I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.

“It was a great experience.”

Michael previously appeared on Countdown in 2009 but was knocked out.

The show’s rules meant he could not apply again for another 10 years.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed the show since I was wee.

“I’ve watched it in stages and got back into it a couple of years ago after a while.

“I started watching it again when Colin Murray became host and started getting really into it.

“As everyone does when they watch at home, I got my notepad out and played along and I thought, ‘I’m alright at this, I could give it another crack’.

“I had absolutely no expectation to get to where I have. I went on for a good time and hoped I’d win one game.

“I won that game, then it was two, then three, then four. Then it became eight and I had no idea how that happened.”

‘More pressure’ as Michael progressed through rounds of Countdown

Michael admits he felt nervous as he progressed through each stage.

He said: “I decided that I would have to practise as you see who you could be up against – it goes up a level.

“There’s more pressure because people think you’re good and you’re expecting to know good words and get the numbers.

“I just wanted to make the quarter-final competitive and not embarrass myself.

“I’ve watched the episodes back and have played along at home – the on-screen Michael is beating the one at home.

“Sometimes you remember some mistakes but other times you think, ‘Wow, that was a good spot – well done me’.”

Michael says he would encourage others to follow in his footsteps and apply for the show.

He added: “It’s a fun day out if nothing else.

“I didn’t have any expectations – it is just a fun experience.

“If you’re sitting at home with your notebook playing along anyway then I would say just go for it.”

