7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows

Colin Brown, a £92,000 winner on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, is not the only successful contestant in recent years.

Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel. Image: BBC iPlayer
By Lindsey Hamilton

For some, appearing on TV gameshows is a bit of fun and a chance to put their general knowledge to the test.

But for others, the experiences can be life-changing.

People across Tayside and Fife have scooped their fair share of cash and other prizes on quiz shows in recent years.

After Kirkcaldy man Colin Brown won nearly £100,000 at the weekend, we take a look at seven times people from the region have succeeded on the small screen.

Kirkcaldy dad’s £92,000 win on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Colin Brown from Kirkcaldy in Fife on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Fife dad Colin Brown shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel. Image: BBC iPlayer

Colin Brown brought viewers to tears when he won £92,000 on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel on Saturday night.

Colin had to answer questions with celebrity ‘experts’ on different topics before reaching the final round.

He then asked for TV presenter Richard Madeley’s help to pick the correct answer on a question about dinosaurs.

After winning the cash, Colin told The Courier how his boss had called to make sure he was going back to work on Monday.

Angus player’s £250,000 jackpot win on Deal or No Deal

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Angus woman Vikki Heenan winning £250,000 on Deal or No Deal
Angus woman Vikki Heenan winning £250,000 on Deal or No Deal. Image: Channel 4

Perhaps the biggest win in recent history for a player from Tayside and Fife came back in 2017, when Arbroath woman Vikki Heenan was a contestant on Deal or No Deal.

She joined the show’s final airing in a special recording from Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

With the show being axed, host Noel Edmonds went on tour with farewell editions at locations such as the Blackpool Tower, Longleat Safari Park – and even on board a Boeing 737 mid-flight.

The swansong tour culminated in 28-year-old Angus kennel worker Vikki becoming the ninth £250,000 jackpot-winner in a nail-biting game against The Banker.

Kirkcaldy woman takes up The Chase – and wins

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Fife woman Lynn wins £31k on the Chase
Lynn won more than £31k competing on The Chase. Image: ITV

Winning must be in the air in Kirkcaldy – as earlier this year, another of the town’s residents took a huge sum on TV.

This time it was the turn 49-year-old Lynn who scooped more than £31,000 when she was part of a winning duo on popular teatime quiz show The Chase.

Facing Chaser Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Lynn was encouraged to take an offer of minus-£5,000 from fellow contestant James – with £60,000 already in the bank.

But Lynn said: “I can’t take a minus offer. I could not hold my head up in Kirkcaldy if I took that minus offer.”

The pair’s 18 points in the final round was enough to take victory.

Carnoustie man reaches the Tipping Point

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson

In January 2023, Carnoustie man Grant Wilson took on the coin dropping machine on Tipping Point and scooped the £10,000 jackpot.

The retired accountant had a huge slice of luck in the final round when, after just six attempts, he managed to move the star counter into the drop zone to take the top prize.

After his win, a tearful Grant threw his arms in the air and said he would use the money for a new car.

Asked how it felt by host Ben Shephard, he said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s wonderful, I’m speechless, I’m absolutely speechless.”

Not quite a millionaire, but still £16k richer

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Trish Riley from Dundee on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Trish Riley on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Image: ITV

Dundee dental therapist Trish Riley put herself in the famous Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? chair for a pop at the £1 million prize back in 2020.

She had always dreamt of appearing in the show – racking up huge phone bills trying to apply in the 1990s – before finally being given the chance to sit across the desk from host Jeremy Clarkson.

Due to filming during Covid, Trish was unable to take anyone with her – and there was no audience.

But she said: “Jeremy Clarkson was just lovely. He was really helpful and made me feel so relaxed and comfortable in the chair.

“He helped me a lot and you could tell he really wanted all of the contestants to do well.”

Trish answered nine questions correctly to walk away with £16,000.

Dundee couple prove their knowledge is anything but Pointless

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Glen Young and Kirsty Garnett on Pointless
Glen Young and Kirsty Garnett on Pointless. Image: BBC

Dundee couple Glen Young and Kirsty Garnett proved their knowledge was anything but Pointless when they joined the gameshow back in 2015.

The pair’s impressive £9,000 win came after they correctly named moons of the solar system, having coincidentally researched them.

Glen, who worked at the city’s Grosvenor Casino at the time, said it was “pretty mental” when the option came up in the final cash prize round.

Kirsty said that studying moons was a hobby of hers, and she had just started a course a few weeks prior to the show.

Tayside’s own eight-time Countdown champion

Tayside and Fife gameshow winners: Michael Macdonald-Cooper on Countdown
Michael Macdonald-Cooper on Countdown. Image: Channel 4

No list about gameshow winners would be complete without mention of Countdown ‘octochamp’ Michael Macdonald-Cooper.

Michael, who was originally from Barnsley, lived in Kirriemuir for about 30 years before his death aged 75 in 2017.

He was an eight-time champion on Countdown in 2008.

Michael also reached the semi-finals of Mastermind in 1986, where his specialist subject was the poems of Rudyard Kipling.

His love of words came in handy elsewhere, too – as he was a renowned crossword compiler for several national newspapers.

Conversation