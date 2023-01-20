Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV’s Tipping Point

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie man has scooped the £10,000 jackpot on ITV’s hit quiz show Tipping Point.

Grant Wilson used his general knowledge skills as well as relying on a large slice of luck to take the jackpot on Friday’s show.

Tipping Point features three contestants answering general knowledge questions to win counters which they then use in arcade-style machine – with only the winner at the end in with a chance to win money.

The retired accountant raced into a first round lead against his two fellow opponents collecting £250.

£10,000 Tipping Point jackpot won by Carnoustie’s Grant

And he never looked back, eventually banking £2,300 in the third round when he went head to head with fellow contestant, Lee.

That allowed him to to play for the £10,000 jackpot.

Combining skill and a sizeable slice of luck he successfully navigated the star counter into the drop zone using just six attempts.

As the show’s host Ben Shepard declared him the winner of the £10,000 jackpot prize, a tearful Grant threw his arms in the air.

Asked how it felt to win he declared: “It’s unbelievable.

“It’s wonderful, I’m speechless, I’m absolutely speechless.

“Just to be here is beyond a dream , I’m very emotional right now.”

And asked what he was going to spend his new found winnings on, Grant said he will use it to buy a new car.

Triumph in fine style

Congratulating him on his quiz skills, Tipping Point host Ben said Grant had “triumphed in fine style.”

You may not be sure what day of the week it is, but you can be confident that BRAND NEW #TippingPoint with @benshephard starts today at 4:30pm on ITV and @WeAreSTV

😃#Twixmas pic.twitter.com/g056mDgcgd — Tipping Point (@TippingPointITV) December 28, 2022

Grant’s appearance on the show was filmed in June 2021 when he was flown down to Bristol by the show’s producers.

He was sworn to secrecy about his success for 18 months until it aired on Friday.