Carnoustie quiz enthusiast set for Tipping Point appearance

A Carnoustie man will be flying the flag for Tayside quiz fans this week as he puts his general knowledge skills to the test on Tipping Point.

Grant Wilson will appear on Friday’s episode of the popular ITV show – almost 18 months after filming.

It will be the first time the 64-year-old has appeared on the show, having previously tried his hand on BBC’s Eggheads and ‘Think Tank’.

Tipping Point features three contestants answering general knowledge questions to win counters which they then use in arcade-style machine – with only the winner at the end in with a chance to win money.

Tipping Point was on Carnoustie man’s bucket list

Grant said: “It was on my bucket list (to do Tipping Point).

“I’ve enjoyed watching it over the years and fancied having a crack at it.

“I chanced my arm and put in an application online.

“They got back in touch and there was a phone interview with general knowledge questions.

“The next round was a video interview where you introduced yourself and eventually I got a call to say I had been selected – I was on holiday in York at the time.”

Filming in Bristol

Grant was flown down to Bristol – where filming takes place – by the production team in June 2021 and was put up in a hotel overnight.

Filming then took place the following morning, when Grant got the chance to meet his fellow contestants and scope out the competition.

He said: “We had to be in the studio for around nine but the filming didn’t start round about 11.”

The machine is keeping everyone on their toes today! Will anyone pocket a massive payout from that pesky drop zone 4? Find out at 4pm as we start another week of brand-new Tipping Point 🥳#TippingPoint pic.twitter.com/mPbecTO1Qx — Tipping Point (@TippingPointITV) January 16, 2023

“I was in the green room with two other contestants and they went over the do and don’ts with us before the show. At some point we were told to get changed into the clothes we would wear during the show.

“There was no make-up for us because of the Covid restrictions at the time and social distancing was in place at the studio.

“It wasn’t nerve wrecking but it was surreal – almost like it was not really happening.”

‘It was a lot of fun’

He added: “The machine is bigger in real life than on the tele and there was no real opportunity to get a conversation with (host) Ben Shepard but it was a lot of fun though.

“They film each round separately and it goes by quickly. The filming was over by lunchtime, really.

“They also couldn’t get a flight back to Edinburgh until the next day so had a nice afternoon in Bristol after the filming.”

Grant has yet to let anyone know how he got on during his Tipping Point appearance – having been sworn to secrecy by those behind the show.

Despite this, Grant said he loved the experience and recommended others apply.

He added: “If anyone is thinking of applying, just get the application – life’s too short.”

Grant’s Tipping Point episode airs on STV this Friday at 4pm.