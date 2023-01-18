Carnoustie quiz enthusiast set for Tipping Point appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carnoustie quiz enthusiast set for Tipping Point appearance

By Laura Devlin
January 18 2023, 5.30am Updated: January 18 2023, 8.27am
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point Host Ben Shephard. Image: Grant Wilson.
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point Host Ben Shephard. Image: Grant Wilson.

A Carnoustie man will be flying the flag for Tayside quiz fans this week as he puts his general knowledge skills to the test on Tipping Point.

Grant Wilson will appear on Friday’s episode of the popular ITV show –  almost 18 months after filming.

It will be the first time the 64-year-old has appeared on the show, having previously tried his hand on BBC’s Eggheads and ‘Think Tank’.

Tipping Point features three contestants answering general knowledge questions to win counters which they then use in arcade-style machine – with only the winner at the end in with a chance to win money.

Tipping Point was on Carnoustie man’s bucket list

Grant said: “It was on my bucket list (to do Tipping Point).

“I’ve enjoyed watching it over the years and fancied having a crack at it.

“I chanced my arm and put in an application online.

“They got back in touch and there was a phone interview with general knowledge questions.

“The next round was a video interview where you introduced yourself and eventually I got a call to say I had been selected – I was on holiday in York at the time.”

Filming in Bristol

Grant was flown down to Bristol – where filming takes place – by the production team in June 2021 and was put up in a hotel overnight.

Filming then took place the following morning, when Grant got the chance to meet his fellow contestants and scope out the competition.

He said: “We had to be in the studio for around nine but the filming didn’t start round about 11.”

“I was in the green room with two other contestants and they went over the do and don’ts with us before the show. At some point we were told to get changed into the clothes we would wear during the show.

“There was no make-up for us because of the Covid restrictions at the time and social distancing was in place at the studio.

“It wasn’t nerve wrecking but it was surreal – almost like it was not really happening.”

‘It was a lot of fun’

He added: “The machine is bigger in real life than on the tele and there was no real opportunity to get a conversation with (host) Ben Shepard but it was a lot of fun though.

“They film each round separately and it goes by quickly. The filming was over by lunchtime, really.

“They also couldn’t get a flight back to Edinburgh until the next day so had a nice afternoon in Bristol after the filming.”

The machine is bigger in real life than on the tele.”

Grant Wilson

Grant has yet to let anyone know how he got on during his Tipping Point appearance – having been sworn to secrecy by those behind the show.

Despite this, Grant said he loved the experience and recommended others apply.

He added: “If anyone is thinking of applying, just get the application – life’s too short.”

Grant’s Tipping Point episode airs on STV this Friday at 4pm.

[[title]]

[[text]]
