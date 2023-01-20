Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston’s atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New paintings by Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston are amongst work featured in a new exhibition at Gallery Q in Dundee.

Originally from Glasgow, the artist gained a BA (Hons) followed by a Master of Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

His works currently concentrate on the use of vivid colours to represent the vibrant diversity of the Scottish landscape while focusing on the changing weather of Scotland, creating turbulent skies and wild waters.

Atmospheric paintings

Gallery owner Lucinda Middleton said: “It is great to have Douglas back at the gallery after the hiatus of lockdowns.

“He has created incredibly atmospheric paintings of wonderful Scottish locations.

“You can feel his love for the outdoors in every brushstroke.”

Also displayed alongside regular gallery artists are works by Pat Edgar and Stuart Moir as well as a group of new works from James Potter.

Feature artists for the coming year include John Martin Fulton, Lesley Skeates and Joe McIntyre.

How long does the exhibition run?

The exhibition featuring Douglas Ralston starts on January 21 and ends on February 25.

All work can also be seen online at www.galleryq.co.uk