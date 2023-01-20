Blaze at Dundee disabled children’s charity caused £10,000 of damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire at a charity for disabled children in Dundee has caused damage costing £10,000 to fix.

Staff at The Yard have been left counting the cost after a play house at their Drumlanrig Place grounds was set alight on Thursday night.

They believe the fire was started deliberately but Police Scotland said it is not investigating the cause.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the Mid Craigie area shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening but the the interior and equipment inside was already extensively damaged.

The Yard, which provides adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families, has had to cancel events planned for this weekend.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard slammed the “sheer mindlessness” of what she believes was a deliberate attack

‘Sickened’ by fire at The Yard Dundee

She said: “We are absolutely sickened by this deliberate fire, which will be a huge loss to the families who rely on our service as a safe and welcoming place to play.

“The Gingerbread House is a much-loved and much-used facility, the beating heart of our outdoor space.

“It’s heart-breaking to have to tell families that they can’t come this Sunday, and that the house and everything it contains has been damaged.

“Most of the families we support have no other options when it comes to play and rely on our facilities to relax, unwind and be themselves.

“We are shocked and saddened by the cruelty and sheer mindlessness of this attack.”

An online fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the repairs.

Parent Nadia Christison, who uses the services with her children, Saul, Saskiah and Guy, said The Yard is a “lifeline” for her family.

The mother-of-three said: “It was only a few weeks ago we attended The Yard’s Christmas party and met Santa in the Gingerbread House grotto.

“We all love going to The Yard. It’s a real lifeline for us as a family, and the Gingerbread House is central to that – as are the bikes and trikes which we hear have also been damaged, some destroyed.

“We are absolutely appalled and sickened to hear of this deliberate fire and hope the good people of Dundee can rally round and help fund the repairs and replacements we all cherish so much.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were informed of a fire in Drumlanrig Place, Dundee around 9.50 pm on Thursday, however they are not involved in any investigation into the cause of the fire.”