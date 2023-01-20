Blaze at Dundee disabled children’s charity caused £10,000 of damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blaze at Dundee disabled children’s charity caused £10,000 of damage

By James Simpson
January 20 2023, 6.20pm
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger

A fire at a charity for disabled children in Dundee has caused damage costing £10,000 to fix.

Staff at The Yard have been left counting the cost after a play house at their Drumlanrig Place grounds was set alight on Thursday night.

They believe the fire was started deliberately but Police Scotland said it is not investigating the cause.

Equipment and the electrics in the Gingerbread House were damaged. Image: Claire Grainger

Firefighters were called to the fire in the Mid Craigie area shortly after 9pm on Thursday evening but the the interior and equipment inside was already extensively damaged.

The Yard, which provides adventure play services for disabled children, young people and their families, has had to cancel events planned for this weekend.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard slammed the “sheer mindlessness” of what she believes was a deliberate attack

‘Sickened’ by fire at The Yard Dundee

She said: “We are absolutely sickened by this deliberate fire, which will be a huge loss to the families who rely on our service as a safe and welcoming place to play.

“The Gingerbread House is a much-loved and much-used facility, the beating heart of our outdoor space.

“It’s heart-breaking to have to tell families that they can’t come this Sunday, and that the house and everything it contains has been damaged.

“Most of the families we support have no other options when it comes to play and rely on our facilities to relax, unwind and be themselves.

“We are shocked and saddened by the cruelty and sheer mindlessness of this attack.”

Damaged equipment. Image: Claire Grainger

An online fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the repairs.

Parent Nadia Christison, who uses the services with her children, Saul, Saskiah and Guy, said The Yard is a “lifeline” for her family.

The mother-of-three said: “It was only a few weeks ago we attended The Yard’s Christmas party and met Santa in the Gingerbread House grotto.

“We all love going to The Yard. It’s a real lifeline for us as a family, and the Gingerbread House is central to that – as are the bikes and trikes which we hear have also been damaged, some destroyed.

“We are absolutely appalled and sickened to hear of this deliberate fire and hope the good people of Dundee can rally round and help fund the repairs and replacements we all cherish so much.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were informed of a fire in Drumlanrig Place, Dundee around 9.50 pm on Thursday, however they are not involved in any investigation into the cause of the fire.”

