Walkers warned to stay off popular shortcut to Perth city centre due to suspected sewage leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Walkers warned to stay off popular shortcut to Perth city centre due to suspected sewage leak

It comes after Storm Gerrit brought heavy rain to Tayside and Fife earlier this week.

By Kieran Webster
Sewage and silt on a path near South Inch, Perth.
Silt and sewage left on the path to South Inch. Image: Janice Haig/Facebook

A local resident has issued a warning to walkers to avoid a Perth footpath after it was allegedly contaminated with sewage.

Janice Haig, of Perth Community Flood Aid, said the path between Glenearn Road and the South Inch is the worst she has seen it.

Pictures show several inches of silt has built up on the path, and she reckons raw sewage is mixed in.

It comes after Storm Gerrit caused havoc across Tayside and Fife earlier this week.

Sanitary pads and wipes on popular Perth path

Janice told The Courier: “From Glenearn Road to the floodgates – the path beside the burn – it’s not got mud but it’s affected.

“I saw sanitary pads and wipes lying about there and that’s caused by the sewer that backs up from the South Inch pumping station.

“At the floodgate from the tunnels to South Inch there are several inches.

A sanitary pad on the path.
A sanitary pad on the path. Image: Janice Haig/Facebook
the sludge is from burn water and sewage.
The sludge is a mixture of burn water and sewage. Image: Janice Haig/Facebook

“I’ve not been out this morning but the tunnels were flooded again last night and there was even more silt than during the day.

“It’s slimy and sticky and very slidey and smelly – the smell hits you in waves.

“The ‘path closed’ signs don’t stop people as it’s such a popular path and a shortcut into town.

“I don’t think people realise what it is and I just want people to be aware it’s not just water.

Further flooding on the path after heavy rain on Thursday night.
Further heavy rain on Thursday night caused more flooding. Image: Janice Haig/Facebook

“The dog walkers I spoke to yesterday would comment ‘you’re getting a bath when we get home’ to their dogs.”

Janice also feels more needs to be done to alert path users of the sewage situation.

She added: “It might be an idea to put some signs up at the entrances of the tunnel.

“The council and Scottish Water have a joint responsibility to provide signs saying to be aware there is sewage contamination.”

Scottish Water to clear footpath ‘as soon as possible’

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following reports of silt and debris from floodwater on the footpath between Glenearn Road and the South Inch, our local team will attend to check for indications of contamination from the sewer network.

“The primary cause of flooding and source of silt at this location is believed to be from the Craigie Burn.

“We will liaise with Perth and Kinross Council to ensure that the footpath is cleared as soon as possible in the context of the ongoing recovery efforts.

“Where customers believe flooding from the sewer network has occurred, we would encourage them to report this to Scottish Water directly via our website or by calling 0800 077 8778.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Baby Jesus in St John's Kirk nativity scene.
Prayers answered as stolen Baby Jesus figure mysteriously returns to Perth nativity scene
Dinner lady Leisa Dick in the Pitlochry High School dining hall. The other hald of the image shows vehicles stuck on the A9 during Storm Gerrit.
Storm Gerrit: Pitlochry janitor and dinner ladies open school for stranded A9 bus OAPs
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Nongmay Buncharoen leaning over a chair inside the Mae Ping Thai restaurant after it was flooded.
Storm Gerrit: Flooded Perth restaurant blames blocked drain in council car park
Large hole in stonework of Bridge of Cally
Storm Gerrit: Flood water smashes through Perthshire bridge again
Kennet Michie standing outside his house in Feus Road, Perth.
Storm Gerrit: Perth residents' despair at motorists 'moving cones' to drive on closed road
earth barrier intended to stop flooding at edge of Errol park
Storm Gerrit: Errol flood defences fail to stop flooding - and shift problem elsewhere
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
A figure of the baby Jesus has been taken after glass covering a nativity scene outside Perth's St John's Kirk was smashed open.
Jesus heist! Holy Child stolen from Perth church nativity scene

Conversation