Walkers warned to stay off popular shortcut to Perth city centre due to suspected sewage leak

A local resident has issued a warning to walkers to avoid a Perth footpath after it was allegedly contaminated with sewage.

Janice Haig, of Perth Community Flood Aid, said the path between Glenearn Road and the South Inch is the worst she has seen it.

Pictures show several inches of silt has built up on the path, and she reckons raw sewage is mixed in.

It comes after Storm Gerrit caused havoc across Tayside and Fife earlier this week.

Sanitary pads and wipes on popular Perth path

Janice told The Courier: “From Glenearn Road to the floodgates – the path beside the burn – it’s not got mud but it’s affected.

“I saw sanitary pads and wipes lying about there and that’s caused by the sewer that backs up from the South Inch pumping station.

“At the floodgate from the tunnels to South Inch there are several inches.

“I’ve not been out this morning but the tunnels were flooded again last night and there was even more silt than during the day.

“It’s slimy and sticky and very slidey and smelly – the smell hits you in waves.

“The ‘path closed’ signs don’t stop people as it’s such a popular path and a shortcut into town.

“I don’t think people realise what it is and I just want people to be aware it’s not just water.

“The dog walkers I spoke to yesterday would comment ‘you’re getting a bath when we get home’ to their dogs.”

Janice also feels more needs to be done to alert path users of the sewage situation.

She added: “It might be an idea to put some signs up at the entrances of the tunnel.

“The council and Scottish Water have a joint responsibility to provide signs saying to be aware there is sewage contamination.”

Scottish Water to clear footpath ‘as soon as possible’

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Following reports of silt and debris from floodwater on the footpath between Glenearn Road and the South Inch, our local team will attend to check for indications of contamination from the sewer network.

“The primary cause of flooding and source of silt at this location is believed to be from the Craigie Burn.

“We will liaise with Perth and Kinross Council to ensure that the footpath is cleared as soon as possible in the context of the ongoing recovery efforts.

“Where customers believe flooding from the sewer network has occurred, we would encourage them to report this to Scottish Water directly via our website or by calling 0800 077 8778.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.